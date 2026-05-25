Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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25.05.2026 16:30:00
Gain Exposure to Innovative AI Chipmaker Cerebras With Less Risk Through These ETFs
In one of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2026, Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) made its debut on the public market on May 14 to considerable fanfare. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker soared on their first day of trading. The company priced its stock at $185 for the IPO, and shares closed that session at $311.07.While this maker of massive wafer-scale chips has attracted incredible investor interest, many are wary of the share price volatility that's likely to occur in the weeks and months ahead. Fortunately, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold Cerebras stock provide lower-risk ways to gain exposure to it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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