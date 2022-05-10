GAIN POWER Introduces First-Ever Political Powerful IDEA Awards, Sponsored by the Democratic National Committee and leading national Progressive Organizations

DNC backed event includes Career Fair & Talent Expo to Celebrate Democracy and Highlight Diverse Talent, June 8 & 9 in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAIN POWER announced The Powerful IDEA Awards & Expo, which will take place June 8 & 9, 2022, in Washington D.C. The inaugural event is being billed in industry circles as The Screen Actors Guild Awards for the progressive community. The two day event is powered by the Democratic & Progressive movement including the National Education Association (NEA), American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), who are backing the event.

"We want young people to know they are essential to our democracy and that we need them." - DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

The Powerful IDEA Awards & Expo will honor best in class progressive communications & leadership as well as connect job seekers with available roles ahead of the midterm elections. In addition, grants to cover airfare and hotel costs are available to ensure marginalized and diverse candidates from around the country have a seat at the table.

"We are thrilled to support GAIN POWER's inaugural Powerful IDEA Awards & Expo. Lifting up the people who are behind the scenes and making a difference every day is critical to a thriving Democratic Party. The DNC is excited to support this celebration of talent. We want young people to know they are essential to our democracy and that we need them to continue this vital work." - Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison

Day one of the event will take place June 8, 5 - 9PM (EST) at new Washington hotspot La Vie, located at 88 District Square SW and recognize people, organizations, technology, communications and other resources—that help grow progressive politics, advocacy and our democracy. Awards will be given out in the following categories: Transformational Talent and Leaders; Powerful Program; Creative Communication and Content; Effective Organizations & Campaigns; Transformative Technology. The awards dinner is by invitation only.

Day two of the event will take place on June 9, 11am-4pm (EST) at HQO Events 1385 Canal St SE. This event is the #1 progressive career fair & talent expo in the country and a can't miss moment for talent who are looking to advance their careers, connect with peers, and learn best practices from the top campaigns. Confirmed exhibitors and sponsors include the Democratic National Committee (DNC), National Education Association, For Our Future, AFSCME, Association of State Democratic Committees (the ASDC), Sterling Strategies, and The Outreach Team. Following The Powerful IDEA Award & Expo attendees will have access to attend The Party , an event to celebrate the strength of our democracy.

"We created The Powerful IDEA Award & Expo to elevate, celebrate, and shine a spotlight on the people and programs that power progressive politics and fight for our democracy. This two day event will help to educate the public on what professionals in our movement does, as well as connect both seasoned and new talent to our pipeline that needs to fill roles ahead of the midterm elections. So much at stake in the states after the Supreme Court of the United States Roe v Wade leak and in Congress - these events will serve as a rallying call to organize and mobilize talent to work," stated Amy Pritchard, GAIN POWER Founder.

ABOUT GAIN POWER

Since being launched in April 2020, over 2000 organizations from all 50 states and several countries have used our platform to build their teams and market their programs. GAIN POWER is open to all Democratic & Progressive Professionals but, we are especially intentional in promoting Women, African Americans, Latinx, Native Americans, APIA, LGBTQI, and all underrepresented people who make up a majority of our electorate yet are continually underserved and represented in it.

