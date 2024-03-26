Galapagos appoints Andrew Dickinson as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director to its Board

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 March 2024, 21:01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced that during its meeting of 26 March 2024, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Dickinson as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director by way of cooptation.



Andrew Dickinson is Gilead's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and replaces Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who was a member of the Galapagos Board of Directors from 22 October 2019 to 26 March 2024.

Mr. Dickinson joined Gilead in 2016. Prior to his current role as CFO, he served as head of the company’s corporate development and strategy group. Before joining Gilead, Mr. Dickinson worked at Lazard as global co-head of the healthcare investment banking division. Earlier in his career, he served as general counsel and vice president of corporate development at Myogen, Inc., which was acquired by Gilead in 2006.

Mr. Dickinson is also a member of the Board of Directors of Sutter Health.

"On behalf of the Galapagos Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Andy to our Board,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels1, CEO and Chairman of Galapagos. "Andy brings valuable experience in corporate development, financial transactions and investment decision making to our Board as we continue to position our company for value creation for all our stakeholders. The Board and I also want to sincerely thank Dan for his valuable contributions to the Galapagos Board of Directors.”

"I am honored to step into Dan’s role as a member of the Galapagos Board of Directors,” said Mr. Dickinson. "I look forward to working with the team and to contributing to the company’s mission of pioneering on behalf of patients and accelerating innovation to address important medical needs.”

1 Throughout this press release, ‘Dr. Paul Stoffels’ should be read as ‘Dr. Paul Stoffels, acting via Stoffels IMC BV’.

