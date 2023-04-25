Galapagos’ shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the annual shareholders’ meeting

Mechelen, Belgium; 25 April 2023, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announces the approval of all resolutions proposed at its annual shareholders’ meeting (AGM) held today at 14.00 CET.



The AGM approved, amongst other items,

the re-appointments of Mr. Peter Guenter as non-executive independent director for a period of 4 years, and of Mr. Daniel O’Day and Dr. Linda Higgins as non-executive non-independent directors for a period of 4 years, all effective as of today

the appointment of BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren BV, permanently represented by Ms. Ellen Lombaerts, as new statutory auditor of Galapagos for a period of 3 years

All documents related to the AGM can be consulted on the Galapagos website.

