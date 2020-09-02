Galata Chemicals to produce Tin Stabilizers and Intermediates at Dahej, India

SOUTHBURY, Conn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galata Chemicals, a leading global producer of plastic additives, announced the commissioning of its newest Tin Stabilizer production facility in Dahej, India. This facility will produce Methyl, Butyl, and Octyl Tin Stabilizers, further expanding the global reach of its Mark® Tin Stabilizer portfolio. With products already commercially approved by several leading PVC and CPVC processors, this new facility is well positioned to serve both the domestic Indian market as well as international sectors.

"The product validation by our customers was a crucial step in making the decision to forge ahead with capital investment despite challenging market conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This expansion demonstrates Galata's commitment to the Indian and global vinyl markets," said Drew Clock- Executive Vice President, Galata Chemicals Global Group. This will be Galata's fourth Tin Stabilizer facility after Taft (Louisiana, USA), Bradford (Ontario, Canada), and Lampertheim, (Germany).

Additionally, the site will begin production of Tin Intermediates including Tetrabutyltin (TBT), a precursor to Butyl Tin Stabilizers. "Producing the final product is only one part of the story. Backward integration is the keystone to long term manufacturing and commercial success. This is the next stage of Galata's evolution and will not be the last," said Drew Clock.

Used in a wide range of applications including PVC Pipes and fittings, sheet extrusion, and injection molding, Mark® Tin Stabilizers have led the industry in quality, value, and performance for decades. The newest investments in India will serve the existing Tin Stabilizer Vinyl markets as well as focus on providing lead-free solutions in order to meet stricter regulatory requirements.

Media Contact: James Dong, james.dong@galatachemicals.com

