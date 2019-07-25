Galaxy Digital Announces Approval of License to Underwrite Registered Public Offerings of Securities

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") announced that FINRA has granted the business expansion of its broker dealer, Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC.

The approval permits Galaxy Digital Advisors to act as an underwriter to registered public offerings of equity, debt or other corporate securities in the United States. This adds to its existing abilities to lead private placements of securities as a placement agent, and to provide advice on mergers and acquisitions.

"This is an important step in the development of our advisory franchise. With this approval, we now have the ability to finance digital asset and blockchain technology companies through their entire life cycle – from founding, through private capital raisings, to their initial public offering and beyond." said Ian Taylor, Head of Advisory Services for Galaxy Digital.

Speaking on the announcement, Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital said, "We are excited to add this capability to the suite of services we provide. No other firm combines our expertise in digital asset and blockchain technology companies with the ability to structure, distribute, and now underwrite, financings. This approval enables us to expand our ability to educate investors newly interested in this growing sector and further institutionalize the markets in which we operate."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FINRA's approval of a continuing membership application does not constitute or imply that FINRA approves of or endorses any security or product offered by the member firm.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd