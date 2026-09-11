Galaxy Digital Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JRV8 / ISIN: KYG370921069
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11.09.2026 14:15:01
Galaxy Digital Chief Legal Officer Sells 35,623 Shares
Matthew W. Friedrich, Chief Legal Officer of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY), disposed of 35,623 shares of Class A Common Stock on Sept. 8, 2026, and Sept. 9, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($26.43); post-transaction value based on September 09, 2026, market close ($25.15).
Galaxy Digital is a leading financial services platform specializing in digital assets and data center infrastructure, with a market capitalization of $9 billion and approximately 700 employees. The company operates an integrated business model combining trading and lending operations with strategic infrastructure investments, positioning itself at the intersection of traditional capital markets and emerging digital asset ecosystems.
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