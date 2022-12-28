|
28.12.2022 08:40:07
Galaxy Digital To Buy Helios Bitcoin Mining Site From Argo Blockchain For Around $65 Mln
(RTTNews) - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF), dealing in digital assets including crypto-currency, agreed to buy Helios bitcoin mining facility, from cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK), for around $65 million.
In connection with the deal, Galaxy has agreed to provide Argo with a new senior-secured loan valued at $35 million, obtained by a collateral package that includes Argo mining equipment.
In addition, Argo will also enter into a two-year hosting agreement with Galaxy.
Upon the completion of the deal, which is expected to be on December 28, Galaxy will also begin offering hosting services for third-party bitcoin miners at Helios, creating a new revenue stream for it.
Helios is located on area of 160-acre in Dickens County of Texas with a capacity to operate up to 180 megawatts of mining.
