Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie

Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HHH9 / ISIN: HK0027032686

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.11.2026 10:24:43

Galaxy Entertainment Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Normalized Adj. EBITDA Drops

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. (GXYEY, GXYEF, 0027.HK) on Friday reported higher adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and net revenue for the third quarter of 2026. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, declined from last year.

For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to HK$3.69 billion from HK$3.34 billion a year ago. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA grew 9 percent.

Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA grew 15 percent year-on-year, while StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was down 24 percent from last year.

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, dropped 7 percent to HK$3.104 billion from HK$3.33 billion a year ago.

Group net revenue was HK$12.69 billion, up 4 percent from HK$12.16 billion in the same period last year.

Sequentially, sales went up 7 percent from the preceding second quarter. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company said it would focus on strengthening its premium offerings, progressing the StarWorld Macau renovation and advancing the fitting-out work at its Phase 4 development.

It also noted that gaming revenue growth had moderated amid short-term factors, including, slower global economic growth and geopolitical uncertainty. However, it remains confident in Macau's medium- and long-term prospects.

On Friday, the shares closed 0.57 percent lower at HK$34.840 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs 3,88 0,52% Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18:27 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen