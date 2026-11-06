Galaxy Entertainment Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Normalized Adj. EBITDA Drops

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. (GXYEY, GXYEF, 0027.HK) on Friday reported higher adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and net revenue for the third quarter of 2026. Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, declined from last year.

For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to HK$3.69 billion from HK$3.34 billion a year ago. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA grew 9 percent.

Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA grew 15 percent year-on-year, while StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was down 24 percent from last year.

Normalized Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, dropped 7 percent to HK$3.104 billion from HK$3.33 billion a year ago.

Group net revenue was HK$12.69 billion, up 4 percent from HK$12.16 billion in the same period last year.

Sequentially, sales went up 7 percent from the preceding second quarter. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company said it would focus on strengthening its premium offerings, progressing the StarWorld Macau renovation and advancing the fitting-out work at its Phase 4 development.

It also noted that gaming revenue growth had moderated amid short-term factors, including, slower global economic growth and geopolitical uncertainty. However, it remains confident in Macau's medium- and long-term prospects.

On Friday, the shares closed 0.57 percent lower at HK$34.840 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.