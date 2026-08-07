Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao) Financial Services Station Launches, Driving New Growth in Tourism Consumption Through Fintech



EQS Newswire / 07/08/2026 / 13:57 UTC+8



Macau SAR, August 7, 2026 — The “Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao) Financial Services Station” officially opened today at Taste of Asia of Galaxy Macau. This Financial Services Station jointly developed by Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao) represents a historic first – bringing digital financial services into the integrated resort landscape for the very first time. Integrating self-service banking facilities, interactive displays, financial consultation services, and the upcoming all-new Galaxy membership program, the Station offers users a more convenient, diversified, and seamless one-stop financial services experience.

As the integrated resort celebrating the most Forbes Five-Star awards worldwide, Galaxy Macau has always been committed to creating distinctive leisure and tourism experiences built on the foundation of its “World-Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy. A previous opportunity to further enhances Galaxy Macau’s offerings, this collaboration also bridges digital financial services and tourism, retail, dining, and membership ecosystems, modernising tourism and lifestyle services, while supporting Macao’s development as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and advancing the city’s “1+4” strategy for an appropriately diversified economy.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the official opening of Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao) Financial Services Station



The opening ceremony was officiated by a distinguished group of guests, including Chui Sai Cheong, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Ip Sio Kai, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Member of the Executive Council of MSAR Government, and Chairman of the Macau Association of Banks; Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Sun Ho, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ant Bank (Macao) Limited; Paul Tse, Director of Marketing and Event Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Chan Wa Keong, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Director of Ant Bank (Macao) Limited, marking the official opening of the service station.

Integrating FinTech into Tourism Scenarios to Drive New Growth Opportunities

As tourism consumption continues to evolve, financial services are expanding beyond the traditional transactional roles to encompass a wide range of travel, payment, membership and lifestyle scenarios, becoming an integral driver of enhanced visitor experiences and consumer engagement. This pioneering financial services station, the first jointly established by a Macau integrated resort and Ant Bank (Macao), signifies a major step forward in Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao)'s shared vision of advancing the "Finance + Tourism" convergence. By leveraging the synergistic interaction between fintech innovation and tourism consumption, the collaboration aspires to offer visitors a more intelligent, convenient, and integrated one-stop service experience.

Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao) Financial Services Station officially opens

Equipped with Ant Bank (Macao)’s smart self-service platform, the Financial Services Station is home to a range of financial services, including cash deposits and withdrawals and mCard top-ups. Guests will be able to get familiarized with and experience fintech and its applications at the Station, with the help of a dedicated showcase and professional team, understanding the interactions between financial services, tourism and daily consumption.

The occasion also marks the debut of a collection of themed activities and privileges co-presented by Galaxy Macau and Ant Bank (Macao). Guests will have the chance to get rewarded with luxury hotel accommodations, popular gadgets, cash vouchers, and Galaxy Rewards members welcome gifts, adding up to over MOP10,000. Through the seamless integration of financial services, new Galaxy membership privileges, and spending incentives, the Services Station elevates the customer journey, stimulates visitor traffic and consumer spending, and promotes the coordinated growth of the tourism, retail, and merchant ecosystem.

Advancing the Integration of Finance and Tourism to Support Macau’ s Appropriate Economic Diversification

Paul Tse, Director of Marketing and Event Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: “Travel has evolved into a connected ecosystem spanning payments, memberships, consumption, and lifestyle services. This collaboration brings innovative digital financial solutions to Galaxy Macau, delivering a smarter and more seamless experience for our guests while further advancing the integration of tourism, consumption, and technology. Guests are invited to sign up for Galaxy members, which unlocks customized privileges and rewards. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Ant Bank (Macau) to explore new opportunities in ‘Tourism + Finance’ and support Macau’s development as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”

Huo Lei, General Manager of the Business Development Division of Ant Bank (Macao) Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with Galaxy Entertainment Group. Drawing on the diverse consumer ecosystem of Galaxy Macau together with Ant Bank (Macao)’s digital technology capabilities, we aim to further embed financial services into tourist and consumer environments so that users can enjoy even more convenient and inclusive digital financial services. At the same time, this will also support merchants in expanding their customer reach and help bring greater dynamism to their businesses. Fostering positive links between tourism, consumer consumption, and financial services is part of our steadfast commitment to Macau’s economic diversification push and the innovative development of the modern financial industry.”