Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0HHH9 / ISIN: HK0027032686
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23.04.2026 11:00:12
Galaxy Macau and HSBC Hong Kong Co-present an Exclusive Constellation of Stellar Rewards
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Award-winning luxury resort introduces a magnificent roster of bespoke privileges for HSBC Hong Kong cardholders, where elevated shopping and refined gastronomy converge through thoughtfully curated luxury rewardsMACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - Galaxy Macau today unveiled an exclusive credit card collaboration with HSBC Hong Kong (HSBC HK) to deliver elevated lifestyle privileges across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Leveraging Galaxy Macau's expertise in luxury travel and hospitality alongside HSBC's leadership in premium financial services, the partnership introduces a seamless suite of curated experiences for select cardholders. As the integrated resort with the most Forbes Five-Star awards in the world, Galaxy Macau continues to redefine destination-led luxury through thoughtful, guest-centric offers and experiences.
Marking Galaxy Macau's first credit card partnership with HSBC HK, the collaboration offers holders of the bank's select credit cards tailored dining and shopping privileges designed to enhance cross-border travel experiences. Together, the two brands aim to unlock new lifestyle moments, deepen engagement with discerning travellers and create sustainable value through a shared commitment to excellence and refinement.
The pinnacle of luxury resort offers for HSBC HK selected credit cardholders:
Galaxy Macau: a paragon of Asia's most distinguished resort experiences
Galaxy Macau's collaborative credit card offering with HSBC HK marks a significant milestone in the resort's expansion across the Greater Bay Area. By seamlessly integrating premium financial services with world-class travel, dining, entertainment and luxury experiences, the partnership creates added value for today's cross-border travellers. Leveraging HSBC HK's extensive network of high-net-worth credit cardholders, the collaboration enhances the depth and quality of regional travel lifestyle experiences, setting a new benchmark for elevated leisure within the Greater Bay Area.
Looking ahead to 2026, Galaxy Macau—Macau's flagship luxury integrated resort and a leader across Asia—will continue to welcome guests from around the world with its world-class facilities and experiences. Visitors can look forward to a refined and diverse selection of dining, shopping and entertainment, alongside a year-round calendar of headline events, including regular international concerts and large-scale live shows, delivering a continuous stream of memorable moments throughout the year.
Galaxy Macau's culinary landscape is equally distinguished, featuring over 120 restaurants with a collection of them recognised by international authoritative bodies such as Forbes Travel Guide, MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. Collaborations with world-renowned chefs and limited-edition dining experiences ensure that each visit offers a rare and memorable gastronomic journey.
Complementing the dining experience, Galaxy Promenade brings together more than 200 prestigious luxury brands, regularly unveiling exclusive previews and limited-time launches. The resort's nine award-winning hotels, including the newly unveiled all-suite and penthouse sanctuary Capella at Galaxy Macau, together with the world's largest skytop aquatic attraction Grand Resort Deck, complete a stay defined by elegance, scale and imagination.
For more information about Galaxy Macau and this collaboration, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
News Source: Galaxy Macau
23/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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