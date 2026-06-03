Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group Strike Three-Year Deal to Supercharge Global Live Events Pipeline



EQS Newswire / 03/06/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Strategic alliance to drive headline concerts, sports events and premium travel experiences for international audiences, accelerating Macau's push to become a global "City of Performing Arts."

MACAU SAR -



Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group formulate a three-year strategic partnership that focuses on scaling live events and unlocking value through integrated membership ecosystems. Pictured at the Galaxy Auditorium (trom right) Mr Jeffrey Jiang, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group, and Ms Echo He, Vice President of Trip.com Group, marking the collaboration.

At the core of the collaboration lies a shared commitment to scale world-class live experiences, leveraging Trip.com Group's expansive global membership ecosystem alongside Galaxy Macau's proven expertise in venue operations and large-scale event execution. This includes the flagship Galaxy Arena, a premier destination for international concerts, sporting spectacles and marquee entertainment programming.



Celebrating 15th Anniversary in 2026, Galaxy Macau cements its position as Asia's market-leading leisure and entertainment hub.

Through this partnership, both parties will deepen integration across event curation, execution and distribution, while unlocking new layers of value through cross-platform membership privileges. The result is designed to deliver a more seamless, diversified and elevated experience for audiences — from ticket access and travel planning to on-ground entertainment delivery.



The agreement marks a pivotal step forward in advancing the integration of culture and tourism, a priority theme shaping the next phase of regional tourismdevelopment. By combining digital reach with physical destination excellence, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group are positioned to explore a broader spectrum of co-branded initiatives, immersive event formats and destination-led campaigns that extend beyond conventional travel offerings.



As the collaboration evolves, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group will jointly shape emerging trends at the intersection of luxury tourism and cultural entertainment, injecting fresh momentum into Macau's ambition to strengthen its standing as a world centre of tourism and leisure.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit







News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort, has entered into a landmark three-year strategic partnership with Trip.com Group, the global leading one-stop travel services platform, spanning 2026 to 2029. Anchored in the fast-growing convergence of live entertainment, sports and premium travel, the alliance signals an ambitious push to reshape Asia's high-value tourism and events landscape.At the core of the collaboration lies a shared commitment to scale world-class live experiences, leveraging Trip.com Group's expansive global membership ecosystem alongside Galaxy Macau's proven expertise in venue operations and large-scale event execution. This includes the flagship Galaxy Arena, a premier destination for international concerts, sporting spectacles and marquee entertainment programming.Through this partnership, both parties will deepen integration across event curation, execution and distribution, while unlocking new layers of value through cross-platform membership privileges. The result is designed to deliver a more seamless, diversified and elevated experience for audiences — from ticket access and travel planning to on-ground entertainment delivery.The agreement marks a pivotal step forward in advancing the integration of culture and tourism, a priority theme shaping the next phase of regional tourismdevelopment. By combining digital reach with physical destination excellence, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group are positioned to explore a broader spectrum of co-branded initiatives, immersive event formats and destination-led campaigns that extend beyond conventional travel offerings.As the collaboration evolves, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group will jointly shape emerging trends at the intersection of luxury tourism and cultural entertainment, injecting fresh momentum into Macau's ambition to strengthen its standing as a world centre of tourism and leisure.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 03/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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