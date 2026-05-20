Galaxy Macau and UFC Co-present an Action-packed Series of Interactive Events Throughout Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau



EQS Newswire / 20/05/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

UFC Fighter meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, official merchandise sales and Galaxy Macau rewards take the fan thrills beyond the Octagon MACAU SAR - UFC FIGHT NIGHT® to Macau, Galaxy Macau – the world-class luxury resort – is set to elevate the excitement with a dynamic line-up of immersive fan experiences and curated activities throughout Fight Week. The week will culminate in three electrifying fight events at Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest, state-of-the-art indoor arena.





Fans can enjoy a series of up-close meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and workout showcases, offering rare opportunities to connect with their favourite UFC fighters in person.



The excitement begins with the Opening Ceremony for the Fight Week 2026 at East Square, Galaxy Macau at 6:45pm on Wednesday, May 27. Right after, the Open Workouts will give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the sport's stars prepare for their fights, featuring main eventers Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo; co-main eventers Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield; and superstar fighters Kai Asakura and Xiong Jingnan.



At 4pm on Friday, May 29, special guest UFC athletes will make an appearance at East Square for a meet-and-greet session with fans, showcasing UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, UFC #5 featherweight Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite veteran "the Leech" Li Jingliang.



The experience continues at 12nn on Saturday, May 30, when East Square hosts an exclusive autograph session with UFC guest athletes Shevchenko, Rodriguez, and former two-time UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, creating memorable face-to-face fan moments.



Official UFC merchandise will be available at the Pearl Lobby, featuring limited-edition designs created exclusively for UFC Macau Fight Week 2026, for one action-packed week.

Throughout the week, official UFC merchandise will be available at the Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade, featuring limited-edition designs created exclusively for this year's UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Macau. Highlights include apparel emblazoned with a locally relevant golden dragon motif, commemorative items such as keychains, and collectible pins celebrating Macau.



Throughout fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Macau, guests will have the opportunity to boost their adrenaline with dopamine-filled UFC experiences at the interactive UFC FAN EXPERIENCE.

Throughout UFC Fight Week, the Pearl Lobby will be transformed into an immersive UFC FAN EXPERIENCE featuring the sport's iconic Octagon-themed installation. Guests can dive into UFC experiences, including AI-integrated activations that put fans in the spotlight on UFC posters, virtual weigh-in poses, and friend-versus-friend face-offs. Visitors can also test their athletic prowess through interactive fitness challenges such as vertical jump and reaction-time drills, bringing the intensity, adrenaline and thrill of UFC to life at Galaxy Macau.



The action in the Octagon kicks off at Galaxy Arena on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, with the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5, the chance to get a first look at the rising MMA prospects across Asia-Pacific as they compete for a coveted UFC contract. Tickets are selling fast, with limited seats remaining.



ROAD TO UFC celebrates its premiere in Macau at Galaxy Arena with the opening rounds of its 5th season on May 28 and 29, featuring Asia-Pacific's hottest MMA prospects fighting for a coveted UFC contract. Each night will feature a special main event of UFC fights. Select tickets are available at www.galaxyticketing.com. May 30 will see the sold-out UFC FIGHT NIGHT at Galaxy Arena.

The atmosphere culminates as main event star fighters Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo clash in the Octagon on Saturday, May 30 – a sold-out event.



An Array of Extended Rewards at Galaxy Macau

In celebration of UFC Fight Week Macau 2026, Galaxy Macau presents a curated collection of exclusive shopping and dining privileges, inviting guests to experience a vibrant convergence of lifestyle, flavour and excitement.



In celebration of UFC Fight Week Macau 2026, Galaxy Macau presents a curated collection of exclusive shopping privileges, including rewards and special brand offers. A limited-edition UFC x Galaxy Macau Gym Sack is available for redemption upon designated spending.

From May 22 to 31, guests presenting valid event tickets can enjoy shopping rewards at Galaxy Promenade, including MOP500 vouchers with qualifying spend and a limited-edition UFC x Galaxy Macau Sports Holdall upon spending MOP2,800 or above. A selection of international brands will also offer time-limited promotions and exclusive gifts.



Galaxy Macau's award-winning dining portfolio introduces UFC inspired culinary creations, alongside up to 15% off at designated restaurants for Galaxy Ultimate members on event days.

Complementing the retail experience, Galaxy Macau's award-winning dining portfolio introduces UFC inspired culinary creations, alongside up to 15% off at designated restaurants for Galaxy Ultimate members on event days. Themed UFC Macau Fight Week 2026 dishes will also be available across a variety of dining outlets at Galaxy Macau. Highlights include the Royal Octagon Uni & Caviar Fish Burger by The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill, Knockout Beef Platter by CHA BEI, and a duo of meat platters by Bei Shan Lou – designed to reflect the standout spirit of UFC.



Together, these curated experiences underscore Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering innovative, guest-centric moments. As Macau comes alive with UFC excitement, Galaxy Macau stands as a destination where sport, entertainment and luxury converge, creating unforgettable memories for guests and fans from around the world.



For more information about Galaxy Macau and UFC Macau Fight Week 2026, please visit



Galaxy Macau and UFC Co-present an Action-packed Series of Interactive Events Throughout Fight Week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - In tandem with the highly anticipated return ofto Macau, Galaxy Macau – the world-class luxury resort – is set to elevate the excitement with a dynamic line-up of immersive fan experiences and curated activities throughout Fight Week. The week will culminate in three electrifying fight events at Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest, state-of-the-art indoor arena.Fans can enjoy a series of up-close meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and workout showcases, offering rare opportunities to connect with their favourite UFC fighters in person.The excitement begins with the Opening Ceremony for the Fight Week 2026 at East Square, Galaxy Macau at 6:45pm on Wednesday, May 27. Right after, the Open Workouts will give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the sport's stars prepare for their fights, featuring main eventers Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo; co-main eventers Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield; and superstar fighters Kai Asakura and Xiong Jingnan.At 4pm on Friday, May 29, special guest UFC athletes will make an appearance at East Square for a meet-and-greet session with fans, showcasing UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, UFC #5 featherweight Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite veteran "the Leech" Li Jingliang.The experience continues at 12nn on Saturday, May 30, when East Square hosts an exclusive autograph session with UFC guest athletes Shevchenko, Rodriguez, and former two-time UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, creating memorable face-to-face fan moments.Throughout the week, official UFC merchandise will be available at the Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade, featuring limited-edition designs created exclusively for this year'sMacau. Highlights include apparel emblazoned with a locally relevant golden dragon motif, commemorative items such as keychains, and collectible pins celebrating Macau.Throughout UFC Fight Week, the Pearl Lobby will be transformed into an immersivefeaturing the sport's iconic Octagon-themed installation. Guests can dive into UFC experiences, including AI-integrated activations that put fans in the spotlight on UFC posters, virtual weigh-in poses, and friend-versus-friend face-offs. Visitors can also test their athletic prowess through interactive fitness challenges such as vertical jump and reaction-time drills, bringing the intensity, adrenaline and thrill of UFC to life at Galaxy Macau.The action in the Octagon kicks off at Galaxy Arena on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, with the opening rounds of, the chance to get a first look at the rising MMA prospects across Asia-Pacific as they compete for a coveted UFC contract. Tickets are selling fast, with limited seats remaining.The atmosphere culminates as main event star fighters Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo clash in the Octagon on Saturday, May 30 – a sold-out event.In celebration of UFC Fight Week Macau 2026, Galaxy Macau presents a curated collection of exclusive shopping and dining privileges, inviting guests to experience a vibrant convergence of lifestyle, flavour and excitement.From May 22 to 31, guests presenting valid event tickets can enjoy shopping rewards at Galaxy Promenade, including MOP500 vouchers with qualifying spend and a limited-edition UFC x Galaxy Macau Sports Holdall upon spending MOP2,800 or above. A selection of international brands will also offer time-limited promotions and exclusive gifts.Complementing the retail experience, Galaxy Macau's award-winning dining portfolio introduces UFC inspired culinary creations, alongside up to 15% off at designated restaurants for Galaxy Ultimate members on event days. Themed UFC Macau Fight Week 2026 dishes will also be available across a variety of dining outlets at Galaxy Macau. Highlights include the Royal Octagon Uni & Caviar Fish Burger by The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill, Knockout Beef Platter by CHA BEI, and a duo of meat platters by Bei Shan Lou – designed to reflect the standout spirit of UFC.Together, these curated experiences underscore Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering innovative, guest-centric moments. As Macau comes alive with UFC excitement, Galaxy Macau stands as a destination where sport, entertainment and luxury converge, creating unforgettable memories for guests and fans from around the world.For more information about Galaxy Macau and UFC Macau Fight Week 2026, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



News Source: Galaxy Macau

News Source: Galaxy Macau 20/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News