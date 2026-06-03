Galaxy Macau Kicked Off UFC Partnership Three Live Consecutive Event Nights Culminated in a Sell-Out UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau



EQS Newswire / 03/06/2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Extended Fight Week Activities Brought World-Class Combat to the Ultimate Stage at Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - ROAD TO UFC Season 5 opening round, and culminated with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: Song vs Figueiredo on May 30 at Galaxy Arena—the largest indoor arena in Macau. Across three nights, nearly 20,000 fans packed the Galaxy Arena to witness world-class MMA action, while live broadcast in local primetime entertained audiences in Asia and beyond, further elevating Macau's profile as a "City of Sports" and contributing to its winning tourism streak.





The excitement reached peak play on May 30 in the sold-out Galaxy Arena, when China's Song Yadong faced Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo in a thrilling main event that captured the home crowd's frenzied appreciation. Renowned actor Daniel Wu, Hong Kong action star Philip Ng and other celebrities were in attendance, joining fans in witnessing the high-stakes knockout drama inside the Octagon. In a highly anticipated stylistic clash, Song submitted the ultimate showdown against Figueiredo in a thrilling second-round finish that sparked a crowd frenzy, earning him a "Performance of the Night."



In 2026, building on the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and UFC, UFC returned to Galaxy Arena for an electrifying ROAD TO UFC Season 5 and UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG VS FIGUEIREDO delivering three knock-out nights of MMA action to an international audience.

The co-main event light heavyweight bout between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield was a non-stop bout that won "Fight of the Night" honours. Facing the ultimate litmus test; another noteworthy bout saw Japan's former UFC title challenger – battle-tested Kai Asakura – move up to bantamweight, with a heavy-hitting knockout of highly touted prospect Cameron Smotherman in the first round; earning him a "Performance of the Night."



The headline bout of UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau on May 30 featured China's own #5 bantamweight contender Song Yadong facing former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, with Song achieving a knock-out in the second round.

ROAD TO UFC Season 5 opening round on May 28 and 29 saw fireworks ignite the Octagon, as Galaxy Macau played host to athletes shifting the UFC landscape from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and Australia showcasing the deep talent pool across the region as they advanced to the semi-finals.



The opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5, held on May 28 and 29, featured electrifying competitive bouts showcasing emerging talent, serving as an adrenaline pumping platform to develop the next generation of UFC fighters.

A special UFC main event was featured each night. On Day 1, Rongzhu from Sichuan knocked out Victor Martinez in a little over a minute in the explosive first round. On Day 2, "Doctor" Shi Ming captured a highlight-worthy first-round submission victory over Puja Tomar. With the co-main event featuring the flyweight finale of RTU Season 4, where Mongolia's Namsrai Batbayar secured the win over Yin Shuai by TKO to earn a coveted UFC contract.



The action-packed fight card saw renowned Chinese actor Daniel Wu grace the Galaxy Arena, posing alongside guest fighter – UFC's first Chinese champion Zhang Weili. Hong Kong action star Philip Ng also witnessed the thrilling bouts live.

Beyond the Octagon, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Macau UFC experience saw a vibrant curated programme throughout Fight Week, including the official opening ceremony and open workouts at East Square, and a series of exclusive meet-and-greet and Q&A sessions with China's first UFC champion Zhang Weili, three-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite UFC welterweight veteran "Leech" Li Jingliang. Plus, an immersive UFC Fan Experience at the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Promenade featuring a gaming zone with a range of interactive activities.



In collaboration with UFC, Galaxy Macau presented Fight Week fan activities at East Square, attracting a large number of fight fans eager to battle-test their UFC heroes, alongside the UFC FAN EXPERIENCE at the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Promenade for an exclusive experience.

An Engine for Economic Diversification

This year marked not only the highly anticipated return of UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau to Galaxy Arena, but also the debut of ROAD TO UFC in the Macau economy. By hosting Asia-Pacific's premier tournament pathway for the top regional athletes to make it to UFC, Galaxy Macau continues to expand the city's appeal to a broader and more diverse international audience, while reinforcing its development as the leading sports destination.



Galaxy Macau hosted the Opening Ceremony for UFC Fight Week at East Square, welcoming an esteemed line-up of guests in attendance.

By introducing world-class sports and entertainment and bringing world-class combat to the ultimate stage, Galaxy Macau has proven effective in boosting visitor arrivals, extending the length of stay, and injecting vibrant momentum into the local economy. At the same time, hosting UFC events has created meaningful opportunities for Macau's event management and related industries to benchmark against international standards, further enhancing local expertise in delivering world-class production to scale. Supported by extensive global broadcast coverage, the visceral thrill of UFC at Galaxy Macau has also significantly elevated Macau's visibility on the international stage.



This marks the inaugural activation under the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and UFC where at least two more UFC FIGHT NIGHT Macau events will be staged in the city, delivering global notoriety to showcase Macau in the years ahead.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - At Galaxy Macau the vision met the venue as the award-winning luxury resort played host to a resoundingly successful UFC Fight Week that featured two nights of theSeason 5 opening round, and culminated withon May 30 at Galaxy Arena—the largest indoor arena in Macau. Across three nights, nearly 20,000 fans packed the Galaxy Arena to witness world-class MMA action, while live broadcast in local primetime entertained audiences in Asia and beyond, further elevating Macau's profile as a "City of Sports" and contributing to its winning tourism streak.The excitement reached peak play on May 30 in the sold-out Galaxy Arena, when China's Song Yadong faced Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo in a thrilling main event that captured the home crowd's frenzied appreciation. Renowned actor Daniel Wu, Hong Kong action star Philip Ng and other celebrities were in attendance, joining fans in witnessing the high-stakes knockout drama inside the Octagon. In a highly anticipated stylistic clash, Song submitted the ultimate showdown against Figueiredo in a thrilling second-round finish that sparked a crowd frenzy, earning him a "Performance of the Night."The co-main event light heavyweight bout between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield was a non-stop bout that won "Fight of the Night" honours. Facing the ultimate litmus test; another noteworthy bout saw Japan's former UFC title challenger – battle-tested Kai Asakura – move up to bantamweight, with a heavy-hitting knockout of highly touted prospect Cameron Smotherman in the first round; earning him a "Performance of the Night."Season 5 opening round on May 28 and 29 saw fireworks ignite the Octagon, as Galaxy Macau played host to athletes shifting the UFC landscape from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and Australia showcasing the deep talent pool across the region as they advanced to the semi-finals.A special UFC main event was featured each night. On Day 1, Rongzhu from Sichuan knocked out Victor Martinez in a little over a minute in the explosive first round. On Day 2, "Doctor" Shi Ming captured a highlight-worthy first-round submission victory over Puja Tomar. With the co-main event featuring the flyweight finale of RTU Season 4, where Mongolia's Namsrai Batbayar secured the win over Yin Shuai by TKO to earn a coveted UFC contract.Beyond the Octagon, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Macau UFC experience saw a vibrant curated programme throughout Fight Week, including the official opening ceremony and open workouts at East Square, and a series of exclusive meet-and-greet and Q&A sessions with China's first UFC champion Zhang Weili, three-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, and fan favourite UFC welterweight veteran "Leech" Li Jingliang. Plus, an immersive UFC Fan Experience at the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Promenade featuring a gaming zone with a range of interactive activities.This year marked not only the highly anticipated return ofMacau to Galaxy Arena, but also the debut of ROAD TO UFC in the Macau economy. By hosting Asia-Pacific's premier tournament pathway for the top regional athletes to make it to UFC, Galaxy Macau continues to expand the city's appeal to a broader and more diverse international audience, while reinforcing its development asleading sports destination.By introducing world-class sports and entertainment and bringing world-class combat to the ultimate stage, Galaxy Macau has proven effective in boosting visitor arrivals, extending the length of stay, and injecting vibrant momentum into the local economy. At the same time, hosting UFC events has created meaningful opportunities for Macau's event management and related industries to benchmark against international standards, further enhancing local expertise in delivering world-class production to scale. Supported by extensive global broadcast coverage, the visceral thrill of UFC at Galaxy Macau has also significantly elevated Macau's visibility on the international stage.This marks the inaugural activation under the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and UFC where at least two moreMacau events will be staged in the city, delivering global notoriety to showcase Macau in the years ahead.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFCThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 03/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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