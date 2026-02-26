Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show with Two Star-Studded Galaxy Arena Performances



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2026 - Marking a dynamic arrival of the Year of the Horse, on February 21 and 22 (the fifth and sixth day of the Chinese New Year), Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show brought luck and laughter to a full-house Galaxy Arena, bringing a vibrant festive show to over 18,000 spectators. The two-night show presented a star-studded line-up: besides standup Hollywood comedic star Jimmy O. Yang, international pop star Jackson Wang, Cantopop legend Wan Kwong and popular Hong Kong R&B singer Tyson Yoshi took the stage for an action-packed variety show format, with Cantonese stand-up comedian Kong Chiho warming up the crowd on both nights.





Taking place during Chinese New Year, "Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show" spread joy and laughter with Jimmy and his special guests.

In association with Tyson Yoshi, Wan Kwong and Jackson Wang, Jimmy staged two joyful spectacles at Galaxy Arena. The combination of stars ignited wondrous inspirations.

Once again presenting world-class performers in its Galaxy Arena – especially during the Chinese New Year period – Galaxy Macau offered over 18,000 guests and spectators a festive programme full of excitement and auspicious cheer. Together with the resort-wide festive campaign themed "Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau", a multitude of visitors from across the region were attracted to enjoy Macau as a crossroad for eastern and western culture during the most important festival in Chinese culture, cementing the territory's position as the World Centre for Tourism and Leisure.



Kong Chiho, an uprising stand-up comedian from Guangzhou performed a hilarious warm-up set over the two nights.

For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit



The largest indoor arena in Macau, Galaxy Arena is proud to be hosting Jimmy O. Yang again, spreading Chinese New Year joy and blessings over two nights.

