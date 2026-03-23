Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0HHH9 / ISIN: HK0027032686
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23.03.2026 11:15:12
Galaxy Macau Welcomes Yamazato’s First One Diamond Accolade in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Joining 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju as Distinguished Awardees
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MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 -Galaxy Macau proudly celebrates a new milestone in its culinary journey, as Yamazato makes its inaugural appearance in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide with a prestigious One Diamond rating. This recognition marks Yamazato's first inclusion in the influential dining guide and positions it alongside two of the Group's acclaimed restaurants — 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel — both of which have once again been awarded One Diamond. Together, the accolades reaffirm Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's gastronomic landscape through excellence, innovation and culinary artistry.
The results were announced today at the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Awards Ceremony for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas regions, held in Singapore.
Yamazato: A Refined Expression of Japanese Culinary Craftsmanship
With its understated Japanese design and sweeping views of Galaxy Macau's landscaped gardens, the restaurant offers a serene and elegant setting. A main dining room, intimate sushi counter and a private room for up to 12 guests create a versatile yet immersive dining experience.
Yamazato's One Diamond debut is a strong testament to its culinary vision, craftsmanship and commitment to exceptional service.
Culinary Icons Continue Their Legacy of Excellence
At StarWorld Hotel, Feng Wei Ju continues to set the benchmark for Hunan and Sichuan cuisine in Macau. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Chan Chek Keong, the restaurant—renowned for its bold flavours, technical finesse and modern interpretations of regional classics—celebrates its continued recognition with a One Diamond rating in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. This achievement complements its exceptional distinction of holding Two MICHELIN Stars for ten consecutive years, underscoring its longstanding leadership in regional Chinese cuisine.
Meanwhile, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau continues to uphold its distinguished One Diamond standing. Guided by Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, the restaurant remains celebrated for Italian cuisine that marries heritage with contemporary finesse. Its unwavering emphasis on exceptional ingredients, precise technique and disciplined consistency has earned it an impressive eleven consecutive years of MICHELIN starred recognition, securing its place as one of Macau's most enduring and admired fine dining destinations.
Reaffirming Galaxy Macau's Culinary Excellence
Collectively, these honours underscore the depth, diversity and consistency of Galaxy Macau's award-winning portfolio, spanning globally recognised fine dining, regional Chinese cuisines and a spectrum of diverse experiences shaped with passion and precision. Together, the achievements reflect the resort's continued commitment to advancing its culinary offerings and elevating its offerings, reinforcing Galaxy Macau's role in shaping an exceptional dining scene that resonates with guests from around the world.
The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide is shaped through anonymous assessments by seasoned gastronomes and culinary experts, who evaluate restaurants on culinary excellence, service quality, dining environment and the balance of heritage and innovation. It is regarded as one of the most influential and respected rating systems in China's dining landscape.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau
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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
About StarWorld Hotel Macau
StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Entertainment Group's (GEG) first five-star flagship hotel, is located in the heart of Macau's business and entertainment hub on the Macau Peninsula. The iconic 39-storey hotel is famed for its distinctly Asian characteristics of intelligence, experience and innovation and its star-rated quality in hospitality, entertainment, accommodation and dining.
News Source: Galaxy Macau
23/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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