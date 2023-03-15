GALAXY RACER LAUNCHES HER GALAXY TOURNAMENT SERIES IN NORTH AMERICA

First-Ever Large Scale Tournament Series Exclusively For Women-Identifying Gamers to Compete at Highest Levels

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Racer, the global transmedia esports and gaming powerhouse, today announced the launch of the HER Galaxy Tournament Series, a new competitive gaming initiative to provide meaningful playing opportunities for gamers who identify as women.

According to recent studies, 57% of women between the ages of 18-29 self-identify that they play video games, yet women only account for roughly 5% of professional gamers. Female gamers face harassment and isolation from other gamers, so much so that according to one study, 1 in 4 women said it made them not want to play again.

"Gaming is still in its infancy relative to other sports, and we have the opportunity to change the trajectory of gaming culture by putting more support behind initiatives for gamers who identify as women," said Megan Holgate, VP of Partnerships, Galaxy Racer. "At Galaxy Racer, we are proud to be the only gender balanced Esports organization in the world. We believe we can make meaningful changes now to empower women to create new norms for the industry. The HER Galaxy Tournament is just the first of many steps to make this happen."

The HER Galaxy Tournament Series is part of the HER Galaxy initiative, an effort launched in 2022 by Galaxy Racer to work to end the immense gender disparity in the gaming world. HER Galaxy creates new opportunities for all gamers from underrepresented genders to compete at the highest levels in a more inclusive and welcoming environment, while earning the recognition, prize money and sponsorship that can inspire change across the industry. Components of the initiative include organizing massive tournaments, providing amateur creators with new opportunities to compete, and delivering value-add education and networking to its community to support the path from amateur to pro.

"I'm so happy that young girls and women who are looking to get into gaming finally have access to a community where they can find opportunities to play, meet other gamers like them and be inspired," said Reddysh, Galaxy Racer NA creator and HER Galaxy Ambassador. "By showcasing underrated grinders, I hope the HER Galaxy Tournament Series will encourage more amateur gamers to dive into the competitive world and to keep working hard to achieve their dreams."

The HER Galaxy Tournament Series offers seven events in 2023 with a $250,000 combined prize pool and 8 days of broadcasts which can be watched via the Galaxy Racer Twitch channel. The schedule is as follows:

March – Charity Creator Cup

April – Apex Legends Open Qualifier Split 1

May – Apex Legends Open Qualifier Split 2

June – Apex Legends Finals

July – Rocket League Open Qualifier Split 1

August – Rocket League Open Qualifier Split 2

September – Rocket League Grand Finals (Live Event)

For more information and to sign up, please visit HerGalaxy.gg.

About Galaxy Racer North America

Galaxy Racer is a Transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music and sports. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer has a following of over 600 million viewers and a presence in North America, Middle East North Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe. To date, Galaxy Racer NA has quickly expanded with a diverse set of creators spanning gaming and content creation (LiaSamurai, Shortypie, CptWillis), competitive gamers (Reddysh), a professional soccer player (Matt Polster), and most recently a professional NASCAR driver (Natalie Decker). Visit galaxyracer.gg for more information.

About HER Galaxy

HER Galaxy is an initiative from Galaxy Racer to empower women and individuals from underrepresented genders at the intersection of esports, gaming, and culture. Nearly half of all gamers in the world identify as women, yet women are still hugely underrepresented in competitive esports. HER Galaxy is committed to creating more opportunities and representation for gamers and content creators from underrepresented genders, establishing a safe and inclusive ecosystem for these individuals and supporting them with resources, tools and a network to get the recognition they deserve. HER Galaxy is supported by Galaxy Racer North America's talent roster, and counts Adley and Rose Ruland as ambassadors for the initiative. Visit hergalaxy.gg for more.

