

EQS Newswire / 17/11/2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Greater China and Macau's Only Performance Galaxy Rewards select members can enjoy privileged priority booking from 10 December 2026.Tickets go on public sale from 14 December 2026 Caption

MACAU SAR – Galaxy Resort Presents:"Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala" at Galaxy International Convention Center (Galaxy ICC). Presented exclusively by Galaxy Macau on Valentine's Day and the ninth day of the Lunar New Year, the one-night-only spectacle will be the duo's only scheduled appearance in Greater China and is set to become one of the most anticipated classical music events of 2027. Tickets will officially go on sale on 14 December 2026. As a privileged benefit, Galaxy Rewards Platinum and above tiers members will enjoy exclusive priority ticketing from 10 December 2026 via the Galaxy Ticketing website (





The Galaxy Music Gala carries special significance for music lovers across the region. Marking a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Macau, Spanish opera legend Plácido Domingo will once again take the stage with a legacy that has shaped the landscape of opera and classical performance for decades. Renowned for his achievements as a singer, conductor and arts leader, his appearance further reinforces Galaxy Macau's reputation as a premier destination for world-class artists and landmark cultural occasions.



A classical music icon, Spanish opera legend Plácido Domingo has enthralled audiences worldwide for decades through his artistry, versatility and enduring contribution to the performing arts.

The engagement is equally meaningful for admirers of Spanish opera legend José Carreras, who is entering a celebrated final chapter of a distinguished career that has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. As his only scheduled appearance in Greater China on this tour, the Galaxy Music Gala presents a rare opportunity for audiences to experience a legendary artist whose voice, artistry and humanitarian contributions have inspired generations around the world.

Celebrated as one of the defining voices of his generation, Spanish opera legend José Carreras continues to inspire audiences through his artistry, musical legacy and humanitarian spirit.

Joining Domingo and Carreras on stage will be acclaimed fellow Spanish opera singer, soprano Sofía Esparza, whose expressive artistry and captivating stage presence have earned international recognition. The evening will be accompanied by the renowned Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra under the baton of internationally respected conductor Marco Boemi, whose distinguished career has taken him to the world's leading opera houses, concert halls and international festivals.



An acclaimed Spanish soprano, Sofía Esparza has earned international recognition through her expressive artistry, captivating stage presence and performances at Europe's leading opera houses.

Internationally respected conductor Marco Boemi has appeared at the world's leading theatres and festivals, earning acclaim for his artistry and musical leadership.

Set against the romance of Valentine's Day and the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year, the Galaxy Music Gala promises an unforgettable evening inspired by themes of love, passion and timeless musical expression. Through beloved operatic arias, treasured classical masterpieces and emotionally stirring duets, audiences will be invited on a captivating musical journey revisiting the repertoire that helped define the remarkable careers of both artists and continues to resonate across generations.



To further enrich this extraordinarily romantic occasion, Galaxy Rewards members may also indulge in a specially curated package designed to immerse guests in the unparalleled luxury of the award-winning Galaxy Macau resort experience. From MOP6,088, the experience includes two tickets to the Opera Gala, and additional inclusions, such as an overnight stay at one of Galaxy Macau's nine award-winning luxury hotels, a refined dining experience at a selected signature restaurant, as well as a selection of bespoke shopping or wellness privileges.

One of China's leading orchestras, the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra is acclaimed for its artistic excellence and commitment to musical innovation and cultural exchange.

Galaxy Resort Presents: "Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala" will see box office open on 14 December 2026, while Galaxy Rewards Platinum and above tiers members will enjoy exclusive priority booking from 10 December 2026.

Dedicated to bringing the world's finest artistic talent and acclaimed musical productions to Macau, Galaxy Macau continues to elevate the city's cultural offerings through landmark entertainment experiences. The highly anticipated reunion of two legendary masters of classical music represents not only an extraordinary occasion for audiences in the Greater Bay Area, but also a celebration of Macau's growing stature as a hub for international cultural exchange. By fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences from around the world, the event further enriches Macau's cultural fabric and supports its emergence as a global destination for distinguished arts and performances.



A cornerstone of Galaxy Macau's multifaceted international MICE offering, Galaxy ICC is the perfect venue for the once-in-a-lifetime Galaxy Resort Presents: "Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala".

The Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards make discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever. For more information, please visit



Galaxy Resort Presents:"Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala"



Time: 14 February 2027 (Sunday) Venue: Hall ABC, Galaxy International Convention Center (Galaxy ICC) Ticket category and price: MOP/HKD 3,288 / 2,288 / 1,588 / 1,088 / 688



*To be determined by ticketing platforms Galaxy Rewards Platinum and above tiers members exclusive pre-sale: From 5:00 pm, 10 December 2026 (Thursday) Public ticket sales: From 5:00 pm, 14 December 2026 (Monday) Ticketing channels: Galaxy Ticketing, Macau Ticket, Damai, Cityline

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #GalaxyResort #PlacidoDomingoJoseCarreras

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Opera legends, the two opera legends Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, are set to stage an electric return to the stage on 14 February 2027 forat Galaxy International Convention Center (Galaxy ICC). Presented exclusively by Galaxy Macau on Valentine's Day and the ninth day of the Lunar New Year, the one-night-only spectacle will be the duo's only scheduled appearance in Greater China and is set to become one of the most anticipated classical music events of 2027. Tickets will officially go on sale on 14 December 2026. As a privileged benefit,will enjoy exclusive priority ticketing from 10 December 2026 via the Galaxy Ticketing website ( galaxyticketing.com ).The Galaxy Music Gala carries special significance for music lovers across the region. Marking a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Macau, Spanish opera legend Plácido Domingo will once again take the stage with a legacy that has shaped the landscape of opera and classical performance for decades. Renowned for his achievements as a singer, conductor and arts leader, his appearance further reinforces Galaxy Macau's reputation as a premier destination for world-class artists and landmark cultural occasions.The engagement is equally meaningful for admirers of Spanish opera legend José Carreras, who is entering a celebrated final chapter of a distinguished career that has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. As his only scheduled appearance in Greater China on this tour, the Galaxy Music Gala presents a rare opportunity for audiences to experience a legendary artist whose voice, artistry and humanitarian contributions have inspired generations around the world.Joining Domingo and Carreras on stage will be acclaimed fellow Spanish opera singer, soprano Sofía Esparza, whose expressive artistry and captivating stage presence have earned international recognition. The evening will be accompanied by the renowned Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra under the baton of internationally respected conductor Marco Boemi, whose distinguished career has taken him to the world's leading opera houses, concert halls and international festivals.Set against the romance of Valentine's Day and the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year, the Galaxy Music Gala promises an unforgettable evening inspired by themes of love, passion and timeless musical expression. Through beloved operatic arias, treasured classical masterpieces and emotionally stirring duets, audiences will be invited on a captivating musical journey revisiting the repertoire that helped define the remarkable careers of both artists and continues to resonate across generations.To further enrich this extraordinarily romantic occasion,members may also indulge in a specially curated package designed to immerse guests in the unparalleled luxury of the award-winning Galaxy Macau resort experience. From MOP6,088, the experience includes two tickets to the Opera Gala, and additional inclusions, such as an overnight stay at one of Galaxy Macau's nine award-winning luxury hotels, a refined dining experience at a selected signature restaurant, as well as a selection of bespoke shopping or wellness privileges.Dedicated to bringing the world's finest artistic talent and acclaimed musical productions to Macau, Galaxy Macau continues to elevate the city's cultural offerings through landmark entertainment experiences. The highly anticipated reunion of two legendary masters of classical music represents not only an extraordinary occasion for audiences in the Greater Bay Area, but also a celebration of Macau's growing stature as a hub for international cultural exchange. By fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences from around the world, the event further enriches Macau's cultural fabric and supports its emergence as a global destination for distinguished arts and performances.Theandmake discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever. For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #GalaxyResort #PlacidoDomingoJoseCarrerasThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 17/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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