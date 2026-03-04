|
04.03.2026 06:46:34
GalaxyEdge Acquisition Prices Initial Public Offering Of 10 Mln Units
(RTTNews) - GalaxyEdge Acquisition Corporation (GLEDU) has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one right to receive one-fourth of one share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLEDU" from March 4. The company expects the IPO to close on March 5.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and the rights are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "GLED" and "GLEDR," respectively.
The company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional units at the IPO price.
