04.03.2026 06:46:34

GalaxyEdge Acquisition Prices Initial Public Offering Of 10 Mln Units

(RTTNews) - GalaxyEdge Acquisition Corporation (GLEDU) has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one right to receive one-fourth of one share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLEDU" from March 4. The company expects the IPO to close on March 5.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and the rights are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "GLED" and "GLEDR," respectively.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional units at the IPO price.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX letztlich höher -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch in die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt stabilisierte sich sichtbar. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit kräftigen Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen