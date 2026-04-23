Galderma Posts Q1 Sales Growth, Confirms FY26 Outlook, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Galderma Group AG (GDERF, GALD.SW), a Swiss skincare firm, on Thursday reported sales growth for its first quarter, with improved performance in all segments.

Further, Galderma confirmed its 2026 guidance of 17 percent to 20 percent year-over-year net sales growth and a Core EBITDA margin of about 26 percent, both at constant currency.

On the Swiss Stock Exchange, shares of Galderma were gaining 5.84 percent, trading at 159.55 francs.

For the first quarter, net sales increased 30.5 percent to $1.47 billion from $1.13 billion last year. On a constant currency, net sales grew 25.5 percent.

The sales growth was driven primarily by volume and supported by positive price and mix, led by the strong ramp-up of Nemluvio and broad strength across geographies and product categories.

All segments outperformed the market with constant currency sales growth of 13.1 percent in Injectable Aesthetics, 17.0 percent in Dermatological Skincare and 71.3 percent in Therapeutic Dermatology.

On a reported basis, Injectable Aesthetics posted net sales of $648 millio, up 18.4 percent from last year. Neuromodulators sales reached $364 million, up 17.1 percent, and Fillers & Biostimulators hit $284 million, up 20.1 percent.

Dermatological Skincare net sales were $441 million, up 19.3 percent from $370 million last year.

Therapeutic Dermatology reached $385 million, up 81.4 percent on a reported basis.

Nemluvio net sales were $185 million, versus $39 million a year ago.

The company's previously declared dividend of 0.35 franc per share will be payable on April 28 to holders of record on April 27.