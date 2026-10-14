Galderma Aktie

Galderma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407X6 / ISIN: CH1335392721

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.10.2026 07:26:56

Galderma To Acquire ZO Skin Health For $1.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Galderma Group AG (GALD.SW, GALDY), a Swiss pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire ZO Skin Health from Blackstone Inc. (BX) for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027.

The company said the all-cash transaction will cover 100% of ZO Skin Health.

The company will fund the acquisition through a combination of existing cash reserves and bank financing.

The acquisition will strengthen its dermatological skincare portfolio, which includes Cetaphil and Alastin.

The company said ZO Skin Health's portfolio of more than 40 products is sold through over 16,500 physician, medical spa and online accounts across more than 40 countries.

The company expects the acquisition to be neutral to Core earnings per share in the first full year following closing.

The transaction is expected to slightly dilute Galderma's Core EBITDA margin in 2027, with margins expected to be broadly in line with the group's average from 2028 onwards.

ZO Skin Health is a U.S.-based physician-dispensed skincare brand founded by dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi.

The brand recorded net sales of approximately $330 million in the 12 months ended June 2026.

On Tuesday, Galderma Group closed trading 0.48% lesser at CHF 167.35 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galderma

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Galderma

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galderma 183,30 1,95% Galderma

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen