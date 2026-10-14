Galderma Aktie
WKN DE: A407X6 / ISIN: CH1335392721
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14.10.2026 07:26:56
Galderma To Acquire ZO Skin Health For $1.5 Bln
(RTTNews) - Galderma Group AG (GALD.SW, GALDY), a Swiss pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire ZO Skin Health from Blackstone Inc. (BX) for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027.
The company said the all-cash transaction will cover 100% of ZO Skin Health.
The company will fund the acquisition through a combination of existing cash reserves and bank financing.
The acquisition will strengthen its dermatological skincare portfolio, which includes Cetaphil and Alastin.
The company said ZO Skin Health's portfolio of more than 40 products is sold through over 16,500 physician, medical spa and online accounts across more than 40 countries.
The company expects the acquisition to be neutral to Core earnings per share in the first full year following closing.
The transaction is expected to slightly dilute Galderma's Core EBITDA margin in 2027, with margins expected to be broadly in line with the group's average from 2028 onwards.
ZO Skin Health is a U.S.-based physician-dispensed skincare brand founded by dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi.
The brand recorded net sales of approximately $330 million in the 12 months ended June 2026.
On Tuesday, Galderma Group closed trading 0.48% lesser at CHF 167.35 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
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