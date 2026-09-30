30.09.2026 07:44:36

Galderma's Nemluvio Shows Sustained Three-Year Benefits In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Galderma (GALD) reported new three-year data from the ARCADIA long-term extension study showing that Nemluvio (nemolizumab) was associated with sustained improvements in skin lesions, itch, sleep disturbance and quality of life in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

According to the company, up to 91% of patients achieved at least a 75% improvement in eczema severity, while up to 67% achieved near-complete skin clearance after 152 weeks of treatment. Approximately 90% reported clinically meaningful improvements in itch and quality of life.

Nemluvio is an IL-31 receptor alpha-targeting monoclonal antibody approved in multiple regions for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

The findings are being presented at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

GALD's shares closed Tuesday's trading at CHF165.85, up 2.38%.

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