Gale Previews Gale In Context: For Educators' New Learning Center at ISTE20 Live Conference

What: Gale, a Cengage company, will be previewing Gale In Context: For Educators' new Learning Center. This new professional learning hub is the base of operations for finding, organizing and learning how to teach (virtually or in-person) using the content created within For Educators. Teachers can access information in the Learning Center on how to get the most out of For Educators, such as a step-by-step "Build and Teach a Lesson" walk-through; sample content sets; on-demand videos, targeted resources for specific functionality and more. ISTE20 Live attendees will get a sneak preview of this new resource that will launch in early 2021.





Gale In Context: For Educators is an award-winning lesson planning tool that enables educators to find and personalize digital learning content, plan learning activities that work well for remote or in-person environments, and provide equity for all students. Fueled by content from the Gale In Context student databases, it includes custom lesson plans and exclusive tools to help educators teach with easily-sharable, curriculum-aligned resources, while enabling seamless collaboration within and across schools and districts.



Why: The Learning Center was developed to help teachers take the lead on their own learning and find support as they work to use For Educators to drive learning outcomes.



When: Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020



ISTE20 Live Conference



About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit www.gale.com/schools.

