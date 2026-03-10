Galenica achieves strong annual result and increases mid-term guidance

Galenica consistently pursued its growth strategy throughout 2025 and reported a strong result. Adjusted1 EBIT grew significantly, with an increase of 11.3% to CHF 234.8 million. This performance was driven by strong sales growth of 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million, to which all business areas contributed. Adjusted1 net profit from continuing operations increased by 3.0% to CHF 188.7 million. Commenting on the pleasing annual result, Marc Werner, CEO of Galenica, says: “In 2025, we consistently implemented our strategic objectives and further strengthened our established position in the Swiss healthcare market. We have successfully developed our network and are focusing on customer focus, efficiency and digitalisation.”

The Group’s adjusted1 ROS increased to 5.7% (previous year: 5.4%), bolstered by an improved gross margin combined with optimisation of personnel costs. The acquisition of Labor Team in September as well as special factors of CHF 6.2 million also had a positive impact on EBIT. At CHF 245.7 million, adjusted1 operating cashflow in the 2025 financial year was well above the previous year’s level. The positive cash flow performance was due to a combination of the strong operating result and a targeted focus on managing net working capital.

Consultation services enhance basic care

Galenica further expanded its role in basic care in 2025. Pharmacies in the Galenica network provided more than 368,000 fee-based healthcare and consultation services, including almost 93,000 vaccinations. Thanks to new partnerships with KPT and Helsana, the costs of these services have been covered under certain insurance models since 1 January 2026. Over the course of 2026, the “Consultation plus” offer will become available nationwide in all pharmacies in the network. The company is also growing in the digital sector: the use of Click & Collect is steadily increasing, and the Prescription Manager, launched in early 2025, simplifies the management of prescriptions and ordering of medications. In addition, with the majority takeover of the online drugstore Puravita, Galenica is strengthening its presence in the digital drugstore and over-the-counter range and expanding its online offering.

Wholesale systems modernised for greater efficiency

In 2025, Galexis reached an important milestone in its long-term investments in efficiency and digitalisation, as its distribution centre in Western Switzerland underwent comprehensive modernisation. Thanks to the introduction of the new warehouse management system at the Lausanne-Ecublens site, the level of automation is now over 70%. The next step will follow in the third quarter of 2026, with plans to transition the systems at the Niederbipp site to SAP too. In doing so, Galexis is laying the foundations for even more efficient logistics and creating new opportunities for innovation, particularly in combination with artificial intelligence.

Foundation laid for further growth

Another key milestone was the entry into the diagnostics business by acquiring the Labor Team Group. In doing so, Galenica expanded its offering, in particular for doctors, while at the same time tapping new potential for innovation and growth. In the year under review, Galenica also laid important foundations for sustainable growth in the home care sector. The common market presence of Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions combines many years of experience in clinical nutrition with a modern, digital ordering and billing platform. In future, Bichsel is to focus on home care services, which already account for around two-thirds of the business. As part of this strategic focus, Galenica announced in February 2026 that it aims to cease manufacturing of pharmaceutical products at Bichsel at the end of 2026. The consultation process is expected to conclude in mid-March 2026.

Galenica increases mid-term EBIT guidance

In light of the strong result, Galenica is clearly on track to meet both its sales and EBIT forecast for 2025. The Board of Directors will therefore propose to the General Meeting that the dividend be increased to CHF 2.50 per share, which corresponds to an increase of 8.7%. For 2026, Galenica expects sales growth of between 5% and 7%. Galenica expects adjusted1 EBIT to increase by 6% to 8%. Excluding the extraordinary special factors of CHF 6.2 million in 2025, this corresponds to an increase in adjusted1 EBIT of 9% to 11%. The costs of the planned closure of Bichsel’s production division will mainly be incurred in the first half of 2026 and are not reflected in the adjusted1 EBIT. Galenica is pursuing a sustainable dividend policy and plans a dividend for 2026 at least at the previous year’s level.

Galenica is also updating its profitability targets in both segments and raises its mid-term guidance for adjusted1 EBIT for the period up to 2027. The previous target of CHF 250 million has been increased to CHF 270 million. In doing so, Galenica is highlighting its ambitious growth targets as well as the positive development of the company and is now also factoring the successful acquisition of Labor Team into its mid-term guidance.



Key figures for the Galenica Group 2025

(in million CHF) 2025 2024 Change Net sales Products & Care segment 1,816.4 1,700.2 6.8% Pharmacies Omni-Channel 1,473.3 1,404.3 4.9% Products & Brands 194.2 190.2 2.1% Services & Production 119.9 115.2 4.0% Diagnostics 40.7 0 Logistics & IT segment 3,332.6 3,180.5 4.8% Wholesale 3,255.3 3,105.2 4.8% Logistics & IT Services 79.6 77.5 2.8% Corporate and eliminations -1,013.4 -959.6 Galenica Group 4,135.6 3,921.1 5.5% EBIT adjusted1 Products & Care segment1 175.2 160.1 9.4% Logistics & IT segment1 61.7 53.8 14.8% Corporate and eliminations -2.1 -2.9 Galenica Group1 234.8 211.0 11.3% Net profit from ongoing business activities adjusted1 188.7 183.2 3.0%

1See definition as per section “ Alternative performance measures ” in the Annual Report 2025.

Further information can be found in the Annual Report 2025 .