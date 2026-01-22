Galenica Aktie

Galenica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 06:40:06

Galenica continues to grow: sales increase to over CHF 4 billion

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Galenica continues to grow: sales increase to over CHF 4 billion

22-Jan-2026 / 06:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Sales up by 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million
  • Broad-based growth – with all business areas contributing
  • Strong pharmacy business driven by prescription medicines and dietary supplements
  • Continuous growth in wholesale
  • New “Diagnostics” area contributes 1% to sales growth 
  • EBIT1 guidance with 10-12% increase confirmed
  • Dividend expected to at least match the previous year’s

Galenica continued on its growth trajectory in 2025. The Group’s sales grew by 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million and are at the highest level in the company’s history. The increase in sales is broad-based across all business areas. Galenica further strengthened its position in both the pharmacy and wholesale business. Moreover, the new “Diagnostics” business area contributed to sales growth. Sales growth was driven in particular by strong demand for prescription drugs, including GLP-1-based weight loss products, as well as dietary supplements.

Marc Werner, CEO of Galenica, on the sales figures: “Our broad-based positioning and the high level of integration within the network give us the stability we need to grow further and help shape healthcare in Switzerland.” With this growth, Galenica is clearly meeting its sales forecast. Galenica can also confirm an improvement in the EBIT outlook following the acquisition of Labor Team: for 2025, the Group expects an increase in EBIT1 of 10-12%. Galenica also continues to expect the dividend at least at the previous year's level.

Strong growth in the pharmacy market

Pharmacies in the Galenica network have further expanded their role as the first point of contact in the healthcare system. Galenica strengthened the pharmacy network by a net figure of 5 locations through targeted acquisitions, taking the total to 381 pharmacies (with Coop Vitality). Sales in the “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” area increased by 4.9% to CHF 1,473.3 million (excluding Coop Vitality). Adjusted for the expansion effect of 1.6%, the area grew organically by 3.3%, which is slightly above market growth for inpatient pharmacies taking the product mix into account (Rx and OTC products: 5.3%2, non-drugs segment in the consumer healthcare market: -0.8%3).

The digital customer experience has been consistently advanced. Both online sales and click & collect sales showed strong growth rates. At the same time, demand for consultations increased by nearly 29%: 368,000 fee-based healthcare services were provided, including almost 93,000 vaccinations. In the reporting year, new cooperation agreements were concluded with KPT and Helsana, who have integrated these services into selected insurance models as of 1 January 2026 and reimburse patients for the cost of these services.

“Products & Brands” grows in a challenging market environment

In the Swiss consumer healthcare market, Galenica further consolidated its leading position with sales growth of 6.2% to CHF 158.0 million. Sales growth is supported by Cooper Consumer Health products, for which Verfora has been responsible for distribution since 2025. One-time effects led to exceptionally high sales in Switzerland as well as in the export business in the same period of the previous year. Export business declined accordingly by -12.6% to CHF 36.2 million in 2025. Sales of Verfora products in the Swiss pharmacy and drugstore market decreased slightly by -0.6% due to low demand for cold and pain relief products. In the same period, the Swiss consumer healthcare market contracted by -0.4%3, leaving Galenica slightly below market level due to the product mix.

Further expansion of the Galenica network

With the acquisition of Labor Team, Galenica was able to further develop its healthcare network in September and expand it with the “Diagnostics” business. With sales of CHF 40.7 million in 2025, Labor Team contributed around 1% to the Group’s sales growth.

The “Services & Production” area also developed positively and grew by 4%. All units – Bichsel, Lifestage and Medifilm – contributed to this growth. In the home care business, Galenica strengthened its position with a common market presence for Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions. In addition, capacity at Medifilm was increased with a new blister packaging machine in order to meet rising demand.

Continuous growth for “Logistics & IT”

The “Logistics & IT” segment also performed well in 2025 and generated net sales of CHF 3,332.6 million (+4.8%). Sales growth of 4.8% to CHF 3,255.3 million was achieved in the “Wholesale” area. Both in the physicians’ segment, with growth of 3.9%, and in the pharmacy segment, with growth of 5.3%, the development was in line with the market. In the same period, the overall pharmaceutical market grew by 5.0%2, the physicians segment grew by 3.9%2 and the pharmacy segment grew by 5.3%2.

Net sales in the “Logistics & IT Services” area grew by 2.8% to CHF 79.6 million. HCI Solutions continues to make a major contribution to patient safety in Switzerland, registering 553 million CDS checks (+50%) on the Documedis® platform in the reporting year.

 

Net sales January – December 2025 for the Galenica Group
 

(in million CHF)

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Change

Products & Care segment

1,816.4

1,700.2

6.8%

Pharmacies Omni-Channel

1,473.3

1,404.3

4.9%

Products & Brands

194.2

190.2

2.1%

Services &Production

119.9

115.2

4.0%

Diagnostics

40.7

0

 

Logistics & IT segment

3,332.6

3,180.5

4.8%

Wholesale

3,255.3

3,105.2

4.8%

Logistics & IT Services

79.6

77.5

2.8%

Corporate and eliminations

-1,013.4

-959.6

 

Galenica Group

4,135.6

3,921.1

5.5%

 

New approach to sales presentation after the acquisition of Labor Team

Galenica has adjusted its sales reporting in order to align reporting more closely with the strategic axis and further increase transparency. In the “Products & Care” segment, the “Diagnostics” area is now recorded separately, while online and offline sales are pooled under “Pharmacies Omni-Channel”. The “Services & Production” area now includes activities from Lifestage, Bichsel and Medifilm, while the “Logistics & IT” segment no longer includes intra-Group IT services. The previous year’s figures have been restated accordingly.

 

__________

1 Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19 as well as acquisition-related depreciation associated with Labor Team.

2 IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, YTD December 2025.

3 IQVIA, Consumer Health Market Switzerland, YTD December 2025.

 

 

Additional information on sales figures, explanations regarding the new approach to sales presentation and further information can be found in our sales presentation.

 

 

Upcoming dates
10 March 2026: Annual results for 2025 and annual media conference of the Galenica Group
21 April 2026: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
28 May 2026: Galenica Group sales update
6 August 2026: Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2026

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Iris Mu¨ller, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Julian Fiessinger, CFO
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Over 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2263638

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2263638  22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Galenica AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Galenica AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galenica AG 104,90 1,45% Galenica AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen