Galenica continues to grow: sales increase to over CHF 4 billion

Galenica continued on its growth trajectory in 2025. The Group’s sales grew by 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million and are at the highest level in the company’s history. The increase in sales is broad-based across all business areas. Galenica further strengthened its position in both the pharmacy and wholesale business. Moreover, the new “Diagnostics” business area contributed to sales growth. Sales growth was driven in particular by strong demand for prescription drugs, including GLP-1-based weight loss products, as well as dietary supplements.

Marc Werner, CEO of Galenica, on the sales figures: “Our broad-based positioning and the high level of integration within the network give us the stability we need to grow further and help shape healthcare in Switzerland.” With this growth, Galenica is clearly meeting its sales forecast. Galenica can also confirm an improvement in the EBIT outlook following the acquisition of Labor Team: for 2025, the Group expects an increase in EBIT1 of 10-12%. Galenica also continues to expect the dividend at least at the previous year's level.

Strong growth in the pharmacy market

Pharmacies in the Galenica network have further expanded their role as the first point of contact in the healthcare system. Galenica strengthened the pharmacy network by a net figure of 5 locations through targeted acquisitions, taking the total to 381 pharmacies (with Coop Vitality). Sales in the “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” area increased by 4.9% to CHF 1,473.3 million (excluding Coop Vitality). Adjusted for the expansion effect of 1.6%, the area grew organically by 3.3%, which is slightly above market growth for inpatient pharmacies taking the product mix into account (Rx and OTC products: 5.3%2, non-drugs segment in the consumer healthcare market: -0.8%3).

The digital customer experience has been consistently advanced. Both online sales and click & collect sales showed strong growth rates. At the same time, demand for consultations increased by nearly 29%: 368,000 fee-based healthcare services were provided, including almost 93,000 vaccinations. In the reporting year, new cooperation agreements were concluded with KPT and Helsana, who have integrated these services into selected insurance models as of 1 January 2026 and reimburse patients for the cost of these services.

“Products & Brands” grows in a challenging market environment

In the Swiss consumer healthcare market, Galenica further consolidated its leading position with sales growth of 6.2% to CHF 158.0 million. Sales growth is supported by Cooper Consumer Health products, for which Verfora has been responsible for distribution since 2025. One-time effects led to exceptionally high sales in Switzerland as well as in the export business in the same period of the previous year. Export business declined accordingly by -12.6% to CHF 36.2 million in 2025. Sales of Verfora products in the Swiss pharmacy and drugstore market decreased slightly by -0.6% due to low demand for cold and pain relief products. In the same period, the Swiss consumer healthcare market contracted by -0.4%3, leaving Galenica slightly below market level due to the product mix.

Further expansion of the Galenica network

With the acquisition of Labor Team, Galenica was able to further develop its healthcare network in September and expand it with the “Diagnostics” business. With sales of CHF 40.7 million in 2025, Labor Team contributed around 1% to the Group’s sales growth.

The “Services & Production” area also developed positively and grew by 4%. All units – Bichsel, Lifestage and Medifilm – contributed to this growth. In the home care business, Galenica strengthened its position with a common market presence for Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions. In addition, capacity at Medifilm was increased with a new blister packaging machine in order to meet rising demand.

Continuous growth for “Logistics & IT”

The “Logistics & IT” segment also performed well in 2025 and generated net sales of CHF 3,332.6 million (+4.8%). Sales growth of 4.8% to CHF 3,255.3 million was achieved in the “Wholesale” area. Both in the physicians’ segment, with growth of 3.9%, and in the pharmacy segment, with growth of 5.3%, the development was in line with the market. In the same period, the overall pharmaceutical market grew by 5.0%2, the physicians segment grew by 3.9%2 and the pharmacy segment grew by 5.3%2.

Net sales in the “Logistics & IT Services” area grew by 2.8% to CHF 79.6 million. HCI Solutions continues to make a major contribution to patient safety in Switzerland, registering 553 million CDS checks (+50%) on the Documedis® platform in the reporting year.

Net sales January – December 2025 for the Galenica Group



(in million CHF) Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Change Products & Care segment 1,816.4 1,700.2 6.8% Pharmacies Omni-Channel 1,473.3 1,404.3 4.9% Products & Brands 194.2 190.2 2.1% Services &Production 119.9 115.2 4.0% Diagnostics 40.7 0 Logistics & IT segment 3,332.6 3,180.5 4.8% Wholesale 3,255.3 3,105.2 4.8% Logistics & IT Services 79.6 77.5 2.8% Corporate and eliminations -1,013.4 -959.6 Galenica Group 4,135.6 3,921.1 5.5%

New approach to sales presentation after the acquisition of Labor Team

Galenica has adjusted its sales reporting in order to align reporting more closely with the strategic axis and further increase transparency. In the “Products & Care” segment, the “Diagnostics” area is now recorded separately, while online and offline sales are pooled under “Pharmacies Omni-Channel”. The “Services & Production” area now includes activities from Lifestage, Bichsel and Medifilm, while the “Logistics & IT” segment no longer includes intra-Group IT services. The previous year’s figures have been restated accordingly.

__________

1 Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19 as well as acquisition-related depreciation associated with Labor Team.

2 IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, YTD December 2025.

3 IQVIA, Consumer Health Market Switzerland, YTD December 2025.