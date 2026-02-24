Galenica Aktie

24.02.2026 06:40:06

Galenica focuses Bichsel’s business on home care services

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Galenica focuses Bichsel’s business on home care services

24-Feb-2026 / 06:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Bichsel intends to discontinue pharmaceutical production by the end of 2026 at the latest for economic reasons. 
  • This affects up to 170 jobs. The consultation process has been initiated.
  • In future, Bichsel will focus on its successful home care services. 
  • “Grosse Apotheke Dr. G. Bichsel” will continue to operate as “Amavita Apotheke Bichsel Interlaken”. 
  • With the sharpened focus of its subsidiary, Galenica is taking a further step in the implementation of its strategy. 

Bichsel, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and home care service provider based in Interlaken, plans to discontinue its production division by the end of 2026 at the latest. The reason for this is the lack of competitiveness of this specialist business. Various measures to increase profitability have not had a sufficient impact in recent years. In addition to the closure, Galenica examined various scenarios for production at its subsidiary, including a realignment of the business area in connection with significant investments, including construction of new facilities. None of the scenarios could enable production to be operated sustainably in the long term. Due to the condition of the plant, a sale is not possible either. In connection with the possible closure of production, supply has top priority. Bichsel will continue to supply its customers during the transition phase and support them in their search for alternative suppliers.

Focus on home care services

Galenica is sharpening the strategic focus of its subsidiary Bichsel and aligning its business activities on home care services. In doing so, Galenica is taking a further step in the consistent implementation of its strategy, which focuses on integrated healthcare and services. With over 50 years of experience, Bichsel will focus on the continuous further development and expansion of its home care business in the future.

In October 2025, HomeCare Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions combined their expertise under joint management (see Information dated 17 October 2025). Together, the two companies in the Galenica network support home care organisations and care homes throughout Switzerland in providing care and support to patients in their own homes. Bichsel contributes experience in clinical nutrition and pain therapy, while Lifestage Solutions’ digital platform simplifies ordering and billing for care materials and digital medication management.

Galenica is also committed to Bichsel’s pharmacy business in line with its strategy: “Grosse Apotheke Dr. G. Bichsel” in Interlaken will become “Amavita Apotheke Bichsel Interlaken” from 1 March 2026 and will continue to serve its customers.

Social plan and close support for employees

As a result of the planned production closure, Galenica expects up to 170 jobs in production and sales at Bichsel to be affected by the end of 2026 at the latest. The consultation process has been initiated. Galenica will closely support its employees in this challenging phase, mitigate the impact as effectively as possible and assume its social responsibility.

If redundancies are unavoidable, a social plan will be implemented that will provide financial support as well as career guidance and include provisions for cases of hardship. Opportunities for continued employment within the Galenica network are also being examined. The consultation process is expected to be completed in mid-March 2026. The final decision on the closure and the definitive number of affected positions will depend on the outcome of the consultation process.

Financial impact at Group level

In the event of the closure of Bichsel’s production division, the Galenica Group expects one-off special costs of CHF 35–40 million, which will arise in particular in the first half of 2026, of which CHF 17-19 million is attributable to value adjustments to inventories, manufacturing plants and other tangible assets. The discontinuation of the business area would improve the adjusted EBIT1 of the Galenica Group by around CHF 3 million per year following its closure at the end of 2026. Bichsel has been part of the Galenica network since 2019.

_______________
1 Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19 as well as acquisition-related depreciation associated with Labor Team.

Dates for diary
10 March 2026: Annual results for 2025 and Galenica Group annual media conference
21 April 2026: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
28 May 2026: Galenica Group sales update
06 August 2026: Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2026

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Julian Fiessinger, CFO
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Over 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2279910

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2279910  24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

