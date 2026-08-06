Galenica Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466
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06.08.2026 06:40:06
Galenica maintains its track record of consistent growth
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Galenica AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press release
Galenica continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026. Sales increased by 7.1% to CHF 2,136.5 million and adjusted1 EBIT by 7.1% to CHF 117.7 million. Adjusted for the one-off effects in the previous year, this corresponds to EBIT growth of 12.6%. Broad diversification across the entire healthcare system once again proved to be a strong point, offsetting market developments and seasonal effects. At the same time, Galenica continued the systematic development and efficiency optimisation of its business areas.
“We made important progress in implementing our growth strategy in the first half of the year – from strengthening the pharmacy as the first point of contact for healthcare, to expanding our B2B offering,” explains Marc Werner, CEO of Galenica.
2026 outlook confirmed
Thanks to its strong performance in the first half of the year, Galenica remains on track with its sales and EBIT guidance. Galenica confirms its outlook for 2026 and continues to expect sales growth of between 5% and 7%. Galenica expects adjusted1 EBIT to increase by 6% to 8%. Galenica is pursuing a sustainable dividend policy and plans to pay a dividend at least at the previous year’s level for 2026. At around CHF 30 million, the one-off special costs associated with the closure of Bichsel’s production division will be lower than previously expected and are not reflected in the adjusted1 EBIT. Extraordinary costs of CHF 35–40 million were originally expected.
Demand for healthcare services in pharmacies continues to increase
The more prominent role of pharmacies in healthcare also shaped Galenica’s first half of 2026. Sales in the “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” sector increased by 6.2% to CHF 756.9 million (excluding Coop Vitality), with organic growth of 4.3%. As a result, Galenica pharmacies grew faster than the market, taking into account the product mix (Rx and OTC products: 5.4%2, non-drugs segment in the consumer healthcare market: 0.5%3). As in the previous year, sustained strong demand for GLP-1-based weight loss products drove growth while also supporting increased sales in prescription-only medication.
At the same time, Galenica further expanded its pharmacy network by a net of three pharmacies, bringing the total number to 384. Since this year, all Galenica pharmacies have been offering fee-based advisory and healthcare services under the “Consultation plus” concept. Demand increased by 27% in the first half of the year to 193,000 consultations, including 25,000 vaccinations. In addition, since the start of the year, these services have been integrated into ten alternative insurance models, covering more than one million policyholders.
Consumer healthcare market remains competitive
At 0.2%, the Swiss consumer healthcare market demonstrated only subdued growth in the first half of the year. This was partly attributable to the lower demand for cold and pain medication due to a milder flu and cold season. Growth, on the other hand, was driven by the allergies, vitamins and minerals sectors. Due to the fact its product portfolio is focused on flu and colds, market sales of Verfora products declined by -2.6% amid this challenging market environment.
Sales within the “Products & Brands” business area in the Swiss market declined by 5.1% to CHF 76.0 million. The performance of the international business also had a dampening effect. This is due to the continued destocking of Perskindol following a regulatory change in the EU. As a result, total sales within the “Products & Brands” sector declined by 9.8% to CHF 91.2 million.
Home care as a growth driver
The “Services & Production” sector performed positively in the first half of 2026 and increased sales by 9.4% to CHF 63.4 million. The growth driver was the home care business of Bichsel, Lifestage and Medifilm. As part of the discontinuation of its pharmaceutical production, Bichsel’s home care business was merged with Lifestage Solutions. The combination creates a platform for the further development of the home care sector.
Stronger position in diagnostics business
The “Diagnostics” sector has established itself as an important growth driver in the Galenica network. Sales of CHF 62.2 million were generated in the first half of 2026, with diagnostics contributing 3.1% to Galenica’s sales growth. Labor Team provided additional impetus by automating microbiological analyses, which increased capacity for corresponding test services. At the same time, Labor Team and Galexis stepped up their collaboration in order to offer medical practices a coordinated range of laboratory services, medications, practice materials, consumables and practice facilities all from a single source.
Galexis maintains strong market position
The “Logistics & IT” sector performed well in the first half of 2026 and increased sales by 4.2% to CHF 1,684.9 million. Of this, CHF 1,647.3 million was attributable to the “Wholesale” sector. With growth of 1.0%, the physicians segment performed slightly below the market due to a change to the range of services; however, market share was gained in the high-volume pharmacy sector with growth of 6.3%.
In the same period, the overall pharmaceutical market grew by 3.7%, the physicians segment grew by 3.1% and the inpatient pharmacy segment grew by 5.4%. In 2026,Galexis will continue to advance automation and improve efficiency . The final implementation step will take place in September with the SAP migration at the Niederbipp site.
The “Logistics & IT Services” sector performed steadily with a slight decline of 0.8% to CHF 38.9 million. The expansion of Alloga’s range of services, the progress of the Health Supply joint venture and the increasing use of digital solutions were pleasing developments. 409 million clinical decision support checks were initiated in the first half of 2026.
Key figures for the Galenica Group in the first half of 2026
2 IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, 06/2026
3 IQVIA, Consumer Health Market Switzerland, 06/2026
Further information can be found in the 2026 half year report.
Upcoming dates
09 March 2027: Annual media conference of the Galenica Group
For further information, please contact:
Galenica: Switzerland’s leading healthcare network
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galenica AG
|Untermattweg 8
|3027 Bern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 058 852 81 11
|E-mail:
|info@galenica.com
|Internet:
|https://www.galenica.com
|ISIN:
|CH0360674466
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2377908
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2377908 06-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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