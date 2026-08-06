Galenica AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Galenica maintains its track record of consistent growth



06-Aug-2026 / 06:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Galenica increases sales by 7.1% to CHF 2,136.5 million in the first half of 2026.

Adjusted 1 EBIT increases by 7.1% to CHF 117.7 million.

Demand for healthcare services in pharmacies continues to increase.

Home care and diagnostics are establishing themselves as important growth drivers.

Galexis continues to see growth in pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Galenica confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year. Galenica continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026. Sales increased by 7.1% to CHF 2,136.5 million and adjusted1 EBIT by 7.1% to CHF 117.7 million. Adjusted for the one-off effects in the previous year, this corresponds to EBIT growth of 12.6%. Broad diversification across the entire healthcare system once again proved to be a strong point, offsetting market developments and seasonal effects. At the same time, Galenica continued the systematic development and efficiency optimisation of its business areas. “We made important progress in implementing our growth strategy in the first half of the year – from strengthening the pharmacy as the first point of contact for healthcare, to expanding our B2B offering,” explains Marc Werner, CEO of Galenica. 2026 outlook confirmed Thanks to its strong performance in the first half of the year, Galenica remains on track with its sales and EBIT guidance. Galenica confirms its outlook for 2026 and continues to expect sales growth of between 5% and 7%. Galenica expects adjusted1 EBIT to increase by 6% to 8%. Galenica is pursuing a sustainable dividend policy and plans to pay a dividend at least at the previous year’s level for 2026. At around CHF 30 million, the one-off special costs associated with the closure of Bichsel’s production division will be lower than previously expected and are not reflected in the adjusted1 EBIT. Extraordinary costs of CHF 35–40 million were originally expected. Demand for healthcare services in pharmacies continues to increase The more prominent role of pharmacies in healthcare also shaped Galenica’s first half of 2026. Sales in the “Pharmacies Omni-Channel” sector increased by 6.2% to CHF 756.9 million (excluding Coop Vitality), with organic growth of 4.3%. As a result, Galenica pharmacies grew faster than the market, taking into account the product mix (Rx and OTC products: 5.4%2, non-drugs segment in the consumer healthcare market: 0.5%3). As in the previous year, sustained strong demand for GLP-1-based weight loss products drove growth while also supporting increased sales in prescription-only medication. At the same time, Galenica further expanded its pharmacy network by a net of three pharmacies, bringing the total number to 384. Since this year, all Galenica pharmacies have been offering fee-based advisory and healthcare services under the “Consultation plus” concept. Demand increased by 27% in the first half of the year to 193,000 consultations, including 25,000 vaccinations. In addition, since the start of the year, these services have been integrated into ten alternative insurance models, covering more than one million policyholders. Consumer healthcare market remains competitive At 0.2%, the Swiss consumer healthcare market demonstrated only subdued growth in the first half of the year. This was partly attributable to the lower demand for cold and pain medication due to a milder flu and cold season. Growth, on the other hand, was driven by the allergies, vitamins and minerals sectors. Due to the fact its product portfolio is focused on flu and colds, market sales of Verfora products declined by -2.6% amid this challenging market environment. Sales within the “Products & Brands” business area in the Swiss market declined by 5.1% to CHF 76.0 million. The performance of the international business also had a dampening effect. This is due to the continued destocking of Perskindol following a regulatory change in the EU. As a result, total sales within the “Products & Brands” sector declined by 9.8% to CHF 91.2 million. Home care as a growth driver The “Services & Production” sector performed positively in the first half of 2026 and increased sales by 9.4% to CHF 63.4 million. The growth driver was the home care business of Bichsel, Lifestage and Medifilm. As part of the discontinuation of its pharmaceutical production, Bichsel’s home care business was merged with Lifestage Solutions. The combination creates a platform for the further development of the home care sector. Stronger position in diagnostics business The “Diagnostics” sector has established itself as an important growth driver in the Galenica network. Sales of CHF 62.2 million were generated in the first half of 2026, with diagnostics contributing 3.1% to Galenica’s sales growth. Labor Team provided additional impetus by automating microbiological analyses, which increased capacity for corresponding test services. At the same time, Labor Team and Galexis stepped up their collaboration in order to offer medical practices a coordinated range of laboratory services, medications, practice materials, consumables and practice facilities all from a single source. Galexis maintains strong market position The “Logistics & IT” sector performed well in the first half of 2026 and increased sales by 4.2% to CHF 1,684.9 million. Of this, CHF 1,647.3 million was attributable to the “Wholesale” sector. With growth of 1.0%, the physicians segment performed slightly below the market due to a change to the range of services; however, market share was gained in the high-volume pharmacy sector with growth of 6.3%. In the same period, the overall pharmaceutical market grew by 3.7%, the physicians segment grew by 3.1% and the inpatient pharmacy segment grew by 5.4%. In 2026,Galexis will continue to advance automation and improve efficiency . The final implementation step will take place in September with the SAP migration at the Niederbipp site. The “Logistics & IT Services” sector performed steadily with a slight decline of 0.8% to CHF 38.9 million. The expansion of Alloga’s range of services, the progress of the Health Supply joint venture and the increasing use of digital solutions were pleasing developments. 409 million clinical decision support checks were initiated in the first half of 2026. Key figures for the Galenica Group in the first half of 2026 (in million CHF) H1/2026 H1/2025 Change Net sales Products & Care segment 967.2 873.3 11.5% Pharmacies Omni-Channel 756.9 713.0 6.2% Products & Brands 91.2 101.1 -9.8% Services & Production 63.4 57.9 9.4% Diagnostics 62.2 Logistics & IT segment 1,684.9 1,617.6 4.2% Wholesale 1,647.3 1,579.6 4.3% Logistics & IT Services 38.9 39.2 -0.8% Corporate and eliminations -515.7 -489.6 Galenica Group 2,136.5 1,995.4 7.1% EBIT adjusted1 Products & Care segment1 93.3 81.0 15.2% Logistics & IT segment1 25.3 30.2 -16.2% Corporate and eliminations -0.9 -1.3 Galenica Group1 117.7 109.9 7.1% Net profit from ongoing business activities adjusted1 91.9 90.7 1.3%

1 See definition in the chapter “ Alternative performance measures ” in the half year report 2026. 2 IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, 06/2026 3 IQVIA, Consumer Health Market Switzerland, 06/2026 Further information can be found in the 2026 half year report . Conference call on 6 August 2026 at 2 p.m. CEST Galenica will host a Zoom conference call on the results for the first half of 2026 today, Thursday, 6 August 2026, at 2 p.m. (CEST). You can follow the Zoom conference via this link: Zoom conference (code: 2455) The conference will be held in German with simultaneous English interpreting. The presentation will be available on the website on 6 August 2026. A recording of the conference call will also be made available afterwards. Upcoming dates

22 October 2026: Galenica Group sales update

21 January 2027: Galenica Group sales update 2026 09 March 2027: Annual media conference of the Galenica Group

For further information, please contact: Media Relations:

Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17

E-Mail: media@galenica.com Investor Relations:

Florian Urech, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +41 58 852 85 31

E-Mail: investors@galenica.com Galenica: Switzerland’s leading healthcare network

The Galenica Group is Switzerland’s leading integrated healthcare network. With more than 20 companies, it is active along the entire healthcare value chain. The network includes the densest pharmacy network in Switzerland with over 380 locations, including the Amavita and Sun Store pharmacies and our partner Coop Vitality. Galenica is the market leader in wholesale and pharmaceutical logistics: one in two medication packs sold in Switzerland passes through Galexis and Alloga logistics. As the Swiss market leader, Verfora also develops and distributes its own healthcare products as well as the brands of business partners. The Galenica Group’s portfolio is supplemented by services in the home care sector, diagnostics and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Galenica has more than 8,000 employees and generated net sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2025. The shares of Galenica Ltd. (GALE) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. www.galenica.com.

End of Inside Information