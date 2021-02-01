Galiano Gold Provides Miradani North Phase 3 Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX:GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce an update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano.

The Miradani North target is located approximately 10 kilometers south of the Asanko Gold Mine's processing plant on the Datano Mining Lease. A preliminary drilling campaign (Phase 1) was conducted in April 2019 (see news releases dated April 30, 2019) which demonstrated encouraging widths of mineralization and grade in multiple parallel zones. A follow-up drill program was completed in Q4 2020 (Phase 2) expanding upon the previous results (see news release dated November 30, 2020). A Phase 3 program to define mineralization at a 40m x 40m spacing has been underway for the past two months with three drill rigs in operation.

Phase 3 Highlights

Drilling 80% complete with 28 holes consisting of 7,896m total ( 1,233m reverse circulation and 6,663m of diamond drill)

total ( reverse circulation and 6,663m of diamond drill) Assays received for approximately 56% of the drilling to date with the remainder expected in February 2021 . Select intervals are shown in Table 1 and a full set of intervals is shown in Table 2.

Table 1. Select intervals from drilling at Miradani North not previously released1

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t) gold Intercept (m @ g/t gold) TTDD20-032 342 358.7 16.7 6.3 16.7m @ 6.3 g/t TTPC20-039 85 120 35 2.1 35m @ 2.1 g/t TTPC20-041 71 107 36 1.9 36m @ 1.9 g/t TTPC20-044 207 228.6 21.6 2.3 21.6m @ 2.3 g/t TTPC20-034 175.1 191.4 16.3 3.0 16.3m @ 3.0 g/t TTDD20-044 189.8 202.3 12.5 3.2 12.5m @ 3.2 g/t

"Miradani North continues to be our top exploration priority coming into 2021," said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer. "Current drilling has filled in and expanded earlier positive drill results and completion of the Phase 3 program is expected to provide us with sufficient data to carry out engineering studies and an initial resource estimate to allow us to fully evaluate Miradani North for development. When complete, we plan to commence a campaign of step-out drilling to expand our knowledge of the >5km long Miradani Trend that makes up the broader, Miradani target."

About Miradani North - Geological Setting

Miradani North is located at the northeast end of an approximately 5 km long zone of artisanal workings. It is also the site of a shallow historic open pit operation and more recent artisanal workings. The shallow pit is currently flooded whichlimits drill access to the uppermost portions of the mineralized body.

Mineralization at Miradani North appears to follow multiple shear features within a shear zone which has been intruded by several narrow, tabular granitic bodies. Mineralization occurs in the granite and in surrounding sandstone, siltstone and phyllite sedimentary rocks. Stratigraphy and structure are both steeply dipping to the northwest as they do for most of the Asankrangwa Belt and at other Asanko Gold Mine operations.

Gold mineralization at Miradani North occurs in quartz veins and in association with silica flooding, pyrite, arsenopyrite, and traces of base metal sulfides along with broader quartz-sericite-pyrite and carbonate alteration. As mentioned above, mineralization occurs spatially within and adjacent to granitic intrusions, with two apparently different types of intrusive bodies present (Figures 1 to 8). Mineralization appears to occur within a subvertical mass. Completion of the Phase 3 program is designed to further clarify the extent and shape of mineralization.

The initial drill plan was designed to test a postulated steeply dipping tabular mineralized body as occurs at other Asanko operations. Early in the course of the Phase 3 program, it became apparent that the mineralized zone is a different shape than the anticipated tabular structure. A large (>250m x 150m x 200m) mineralized zone associated with the granitic intrusions appears to be associated with a gentle flexure in the mineralized trend. Drill collar locations have been amended to reflect the indicated configuration of mineralization yet retain the 40 x 40m data goal for intersection of mineralized material.

Qualified Person and QA/QC

Dr. Paul Klipfel, CPG, Senior Vice President Exploration of Galiano Gold Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Klipfel is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs and has verified the data disclosed. Dr. Klipfel is not independent of Galiano Gold Inc.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted by Galiano Gold into the sample stream at the rate of 1:14 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:30 samples. All samples have been analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Tarkwa, Ghana with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Intertek Minerals Ltd. does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Galiano for double checking. Higher grade samples are re-analysed from pulp or reject material or both. Intertek is an international company operating in 100 countries and is independent of Galiano. It provides testing for a wide range of industries including the mining, metals, and oil sectors.

Figure 1. Satellite photo map showing Miradani North, three stages of drill holes, and select results. Intersected granite is shown in pink and is surrounded by steeply dipping, northeast striking, interlayered sandstone, siltstone, and phyllite. Translucent blue outlines the model shell of mineralization. This shell has been useful in planning drill holes to intersect mineralization at 40m intervals. Salmon-colored callout boxes = Phase 2 drilling and yellow callout boxes = Phase 3 drilling. Small white boxes label section numbers shown below. Sections are at 40m intervals looking NE and commencing from southwest to northeast.

Figure 2. Section 691771 (see figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). TT21-058 is a planned hole. Yellow callout box = 2020 Phase 3.

Figure 3. Section 691800 (see figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Yellow callout boxes = 2020 Phase 3. Light green callout boxes show 2019 intercepts.

Figure 4. Section 691830 (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Yellow callout boxes = 2020 Phase 3. Light green callout boxes show 2019 intercepts.

Figure 5. Section 691860. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Yellow callout boxes = 2020 Phase 3. Salmon callout boxes = 2020 Phase 2. Light green callout boxes show 2019 intercepts. Hole TTDD20_056 was terminated at 141 m with difficulties and will be redrilled.

Figure 6. Section 691890. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Yellow callout boxes = 2020 Phase 3.

Figure 7. Section 691949. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Salmon callout boxes = 2020 Phase 2. Light green callout boxes show 2019 intercepts. Planned hole TNT 109 lies within a flooded area of the pit and cannot be drilled at this time.

Figure 8. Section 691979. (see Figure 1 for location). Shows drill holes, mineralized intercepts, and model shell of mineralization (blue). Yellow callout boxes = 2020 Phase 3.

Table 2. Intercepts for Miradani North drilling1,2

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t) Intercept Year Drilled TTPC19-001 87 89 2 3.2 2m @ 3.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-001 128 141 13 2.6 13m @ 2.6 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-001 152 154 2 1 2m @ 1.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-001 162 172 10 1.1 10m @ 1.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-001 197 206 9 0.7 9m @ 0.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 68 85 17 1.1 17m @ 1.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 91 107 16 1.7 16m @ 1.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 114 116 2 1.8 2m @ 1.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 120 122 2 1.2 2m @ 1.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 149 152 3 25.5 3m @ 25.5 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 156 178 22 1.2 22m @ 1.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-002 189 228 39 1.8 39m @ 1.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 32 38 6 0.6 6m @ 0.6 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 84 88 4 1 4m @ 1.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 105 107 2 1.9 2m @ 1.9 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 150 152 2 1.1 2m @ 1.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 160 174 14 0.8 14m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 182 189 7 1.5 7m @ 1.5 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-004 199 211 12 1.4 12m @ 1.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005 229 231 2 1 2m @ 1.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 294 296.5 2.5 1 2.5m @ 1.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 307 309.3 2.3 0.8 2.3m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 312.73 321 8.27 1.1 8.27m @ 1.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 342 353 11 1.2 11m @ 1.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 357 377.75 20.75 1.4 20.75m @ 1.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 389.5 399 9.5 0.7 9.5m @ 0.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-005A 402.7 416.9 14.2 0.5 14.2m @ 0.5 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 17 19 2 0.6 2m @ 0.6 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 36 39 3 1.7 3m @ 1.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 182 193.8 11.8 1.7 11.8m @ 1.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 201 203 2 0.8 2m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 242 264.9 22.9 1.5 22.9m @ 1.5 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 270.6 275 4.4 9.2 4.4m @ 9.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 280.6 297 16.4 2.4 16.4m @ 2.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 305.1 309.3 4.2 1.7 4.2m @ 1.7 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-006A 315 319.1 4.1 2.2 4.1m @ 2.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 90 94.8 4.8 1.4 4.8m @ 1.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 98.17 108 9.83 2.3 9.83m @ 2.3 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 113.55 122 8.45 1.8 8.45m @ 1.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 187 198 11 2.1 11m @ 2.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 202 244.6 42.6 2.2 42.6m @ 2.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 248.7 259 10.3 2.2 10.3m @ 2.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-008 270.9 273 2.1 1.3 2.1m @ 1.3 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 80 84.3 4.3 2.3 4.3m @ 2.3 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 99 155 56 3 56m @ 3.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 166 173 7 0.8 7m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 192 200.53 8.53 1.2 8.53m @ 1.2 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 204.46 223.2 18.74 1.1 18.74m @ 1.1 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-009 234 239 5 0.4 5m @ 0.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 145 151 6 1 6m @ 1.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 175.5 181 5.5 0.8 5.5m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 192.4 229 36.6 2 36.6m @ 2.0 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 244.8 251 6.2 0.8 6.2m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 257.7 264 6.3 0.5 6.3m @ 0.5 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 268 270.3 2.3 0.8 2.3m @ 0.8 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTPC19-010 288.8 295.2 6.4 1.4 6.4m @ 1.4 g/t 2019 Phase 1 TTDD20-019 263 265.75 2.75 0.3 2.75m @ 0.3 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-019 301 303 2 1.5 2m @ 1.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTPC20-022 288 290 2 2 2m @ 2.0 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTPC20-022 301.3 304.5 3.2 1.7 3.2m @ 1.7 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTPC20-022 382 389 7 1.5 7m @ 1.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTPC20-026 19 28 9 2.5 9m @ 2.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-027 0 2.3 2.3

2.3m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-027 5.5 11.4 5.9

5.9m @ 0.7 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-027 177.37 181.75 4.38

4.38m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-027 302.1 305 2.9

2.9m @ 5.0 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-029 183 192 9 1.6 9m @ 1.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-029 241 250 9 0.5 9m @ 0.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-029 257.67 261.89 4.22 0.5 4.22m @ 0.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-029 272 285 13 1.6 13m @ 1.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 0 8.1 8.1 0.6 8.1m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 188.16 201.4 13.24 1.7 13.24m @ 1.7 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 232.85 240.14 7.29 4.5 7.29m @ 4.5 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 244 253 9 0.8 9m @ 0.8 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 266 272 6 2.3 6m @ 2.3 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 301.09 309 7.91 1.6 7.91m @ 1.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 325 337 12 0.6 12m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTDD20-032 342 358.7 16.7 6.3 16.7m @ 6.3 g/t 2020 Phase 2 TTPC20-024 86 126 40 2.1 40m @ 2.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 134 146.6 12.6 2.4 12.6m @ 2.4 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 153.2 155.44 2.24 0.6 2.24m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 167 176 9 1.8 9m @ 1.8 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 181 189.09 8.09 0.9 8.09m @ 0.9 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 193 195 2 5.1 2m @ 5.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-024 210.5 227 16.5 1.1 16.5m @ 1.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-025 165 172.16 7.16 0.8 7.16m @ 0.8 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-028 232 241 9 0.6 9m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-028 287 306 19 2.2 19m @ 2.2 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-030 238.67 241.8 3.13 3.7 3.13m @ 3.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 56 60 4 1.1 4m @ 1.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 66 84 18 1 18m @ 1.0 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 249.46 252.15 2.69 2.4 2.69m @ 2.4 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 268.8 286.1 17.3 1.2 17.3m @ 1.2 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 298.35 300.61 2.26 1.3 2.26m @ 1.3 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 334.44 347 12.56 0.7 12.56m @ 0.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-033 362.9 365.5 2.6 2.5 2.6m @ 2.5 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-034 104 112 8 2.5 8m @ 2.5 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-034 148 154 6 1 6m @ 1.0 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-034 175.1 191.4 16.3 3 16.3m @ 3.0 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-034 200.2 202.7 2.5 0.6 2.5m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 73 76 3 3.9 3m @ 3.9 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 90 97 7 0.6 7m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 106 119 13 1.4 13m @ 1.4 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 125 134 9 1.1 9m @ 1.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 142.68 147.11 4.43 0.8 4.43m @ 0.8 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 150.27 158.48 8.21 0.7 8.21m @ 0.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-035 165 173.94 8.94 2.7 8.94m @ 2.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-036 215 217.4 2.4 0.8 2.4m @ 0.8 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-036 242.2 267 24.8 1.5 24.8m @ 1.5 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 41 50 9 0.6 9m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 70 75 5 0.7 5m @ 0.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 85 120 35 2.1 35m @ 2.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 129.4 140 10.6 3.3 10.6m @ 3.3 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 146.86 150.5 3.64 1.3 3.64m @ 1.3 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 155 161.32 6.32 0.5 6.32m @ 0.5 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-039 169.18 173.25 4.07 2.9 4.07m @ 2.9 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-040 0 4 4 1.1 4m @ 1.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-040 130.2 132.8 2.6 1.1 2.6m @ 1.1 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-040 142.7 153.3 10.6 1.6 10.6m @ 1.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-040 156.6 159.7 3.1 0.4 3.1m @ 0.4 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-040 170.8 188 17.2 1.3 17.2m @ 1.3 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-041 71 107 36 1.9 36m @ 1.9 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-041 113 115 2 10.7 2m @ 10.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-044 181 186.7 5.7 1.6 5.7m @ 1.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-044 189.8 202.3 12.5 3.2 12.5m @ 3.2 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTDD20-044 207 228.6 21.6 2.3 21.6m @ 2.3 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTPC20-047 30 34 4 0.6 4m @ 0.6 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTRC20-051 0 2 2 8.4 2m @ 8.4 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTRC20-051 58 62 4 0.5 4m @ 0.5 g/t 2020 Phase 3 TTRC20-051 69 74 5 0.7 5m @ 0.7 g/t 2020 Phase 3

Notes: 1. Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible. 2. Intervals shaded gray were reported previously. See November 30, 2020 press release.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

