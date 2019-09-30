Gallaudet University Wins Two Prestigious Awards at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astute Business Solutions, a leading Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and a Gold Partner, today announced that its client, Gallaudet University, won two prestigious awards at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 the Oracle Cloud Platform Innovation Award and PeopleSoft Innovator Award. Gallaudet University was ceremoniously recognized for its industry-leading solution to Move and Improve PeopleSoft applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Gallaudet was chosen from a field of distinguished nominees across multiple industries for the scope, complexity and organizational impact of their Cloud solution.

Gallaudet University chose Astute Business Solutions as its strategic partner to Move and Improve and Manage Peoplesoft Human Capital Management, Financial Management, and Campus Solutions applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Astute conducted on-site OCI workshops to assess Gallaudet's needs and designed a solution to run PeopleSoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help Gallaudet overcome business and IT challenges. The Astute solution for Gallaudet resulted in significant improvements to performance, security and disaster recovery. Astute also implemented its comprehensive PeopleSoft Selective Adoption as a Service Managed Service for Gallaudet on OCI allowing Gallaudet to focus on its core mission of being the premier institution of learning, teaching, and research for the hearing impaired.

Astute's PeopleSoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solution included:



Automated move and improve Peoplesoft HCM, FSCM and Campus Solutions applications to OCI

Ensuring business continuity with Disaster Recovery on OCI

Managed Services for business-critical PeopleSoft applications including automated life cycle management with Cloud Manager

Terraform automation for OCI and PeopleSoft deployment

Improving security on OCI with TDE encryption for Database Cloud Service

Trimming resources, dependencies, and TCO by migrating to the Cloud

During the recently concluded Oracle Open World 2019 conference, Daryl Frelich, Director of Enterprise Information Systems for Gallaudet University, spoke about the benefits of working with Astute to move and improve its PeopleSoft applications to OCI. Gallaudet realized the following business benefits:

Reduction in TCO by $600,000

50% improvement in application batch performance

A reliable, working, and automated Disaster Recovery Solution

Reduced the Financial NVision reporting process from 4 hours to 2 hours

"Working with Astute Business Solutions has been critical to the success of Gallaudet University's migration to Oracle Cloud," said Daryl Frelich, Director of Enterprise Information Systems. "We chose Astute because of their OCI migration experience, ability to meet aggressive timelines, testing applications and the overall cost savings of the project. At the end of the day, I wanted to be able to go home at night and not worry about upgrades, migrations or a reliable disaster recovery plan. By having Astute as a trusted advisor and Managed Service Provider we've been able to focus more of our time and resources on our core mission."

Using a scalable and flexible approach, Astute is moving and improving Gallaudet's PeopleSoft HCM, FSCM and CS applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. FSCM and HCM are live and Campus Solutions is currently going through a V9.2 upgrade with a go live in early 2020.

"Having an on-site workshop with Gallaudet University was key to determining the project scope, timeline and implementation," said Arvind Rajan, CTO of Astute Business Solutions. "Designing a customized solution for each and every client is something we believe is crucial to the success of a lift and shift to the Cloud. Gallaudet was no exception. With each "go live" our partnership with Gallaudet becomes stronger and we look forward to working with them for years to come."

To learn more about the Oracle Cloud Innovation Winners visit http://www.beastute.com.

About Gallaudet University

Located in Washington, D.C.Gallaudet University was federally chartered in 1864 and is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf and hard of hearing individuals through American Sign Language and English. Gallaudet maintains a proud tradition of research and scholarly activity while preparing its graduates for career opportunities in a highly competitive, technological, and rapidly changing world.

Gallaudet University's vision is to build upon its rich history as the world's premier higher education institution serving deaf and hard of hearing people to become the university of first choice for the most qualified, diverse group of deaf and hard of hearing students in the world, as well as hearing students pursuing careers related to deaf and hard of hearing people. Gallaudet empowers its graduates with the knowledge and practical skills vital to achieving personal and professional success in the changing local and global communities in which they live and work. Gallaudet also strives to become the leading international resource for research, innovation, and outreach related to deaf and hard of hearing people.

About Astute Business Solutions

Astute Business Solutions focuses on helping PeopleSoft customers across all industries maximize their return on investment by helping them implement the latest Application and Tools capabilities while leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to reduce TCO, improve performance and increase security.

Astute, an Oracle Cloud Select Partner, is the leading provider of Move and Improve services for PeopleSoft on OCI. Astute leverages the power of Cloud Automation with tools like PeopleSoft Cloud Manager, Terraform, and OCI CLI to streamline PeopleSoft Application Lifecycle Management, helping customers take up PUM updates and Tools upgrades at a faster pace, thus delivering business value from their investments in PeopleSoft.

Astute is developing innovative solutions using Oracle Chatbot technology, Oracle Autonomous Database, Kubernetes, Micro Services and PeopleSoft Test Framework for customers across industries such as Healthcare, Education, Non-Profit, Professional Services, Government, Financial Services and more.

To learn more about Astute Business Solutions visit http://www.beastute.com or contact info@beastute.com.

Follow us on social:

LinkedIn

Twitter

SOURCE Astute Business Solutions