INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends International is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive line of licensed wall art under its poster product category.

Gallery Pops line introduced by Trends International – Your gallery, your way!

Trends' newest product, Gallery Pops, is on-brand artwork with a clean aesthetic and modern appeal, making it easy to hang in any room—from kitchen to living room, sports den to the office. Gallery Pops allow you to personalize your space and compose your own gallery wall. Each Gallery Pop measures 11.1875" x 11.1875" (28.4 x 28.4 cm) and is printed on heavyweight, semigloss poster paper. Repositionable mounting squares are included. Represent your fandom for all to see by accenting your space with complementary artwork from all your favorite licensed properties.

Available at launch on ShopTrends.com and Amazon, the Gallery Pops program features a wide selection of officially licensed artwork across all genres, from movies, television, and streaming to anime and sports. Trends seeks to continue expanding the Gallery Pops line across additional properties to offer even more content.

About Trends

Trends International, LLC (United States)/Trends International Publishing Corp. (Canada) is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Visit ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gallery-pops-line-introduced-by-trends-international--your-gallery-your-way-301615290.html

SOURCE Trends International