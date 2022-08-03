03 August 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:





GAM Holding AG announces appointment of new Group Chief Financial Officer



GAM Holding AG has announced that it will appoint Sally Orton, currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Group CFO and a member of the Group Management Board (GMB). This follows Richard McNamara’s decision to step down from his role. Richard has been Group CFO since 2015 and will leave the firm towards the end of the year. Sally’s appointment as Group CFO and as a member of the GMB will take effect immediately. Richard will stay at the firm over the coming months to ensure a smooth handover to Sally.

Peter Sanderson, CEO GAM Investments said: "I am delighted that Sally has been appointed Group CFO and would like to warmly welcome her to the Group Management Board. I would also like to thank Richard for his enormous contribution to GAM over the last seven years. He has been a great support to me personally and has worked tirelessly to help us manage through a challenging period. Sally has held the role of Deputy CFO since earlier this year, has extensive experience in asset management and is an invaluable member of our senior team."

About Sally Orton:

Sally Orton joined GAM in May 2022 as Deputy CFO. She is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years’ experience. She has held leadership and executive roles in listed asset management, insurance, banking and infrastructure firms. Sally also has 15 years’ experience in accounting practice, qualifying with KPMG in Australia ahead of moving to the UK where she spent a combined 10 year period with PwC and EY specialised in audit and advisory assignments for banking and capital markets firms.

Upcoming events:

3 August 2022 Half-year results 2022

The presentation of the H1 2022 results of GAM Holding AG analyst, investors and media will take place on Webex on 3 August 2022 at 10.00 (CET). Materials relating to the results (presentation slides, 2022 Half Year Report and press release) are available at www.gam.com.

20 October 2022 Q3 2022 Interim management statement

28 February 2023 Full year results 2022



For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

T +44 7890 386 699

Investor Relations Media Relations

Stephen Gardner Ute Dehn Christen

T +44 7790 778544 T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com

Follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

We are an active, independent global asset manager that thinks beyond the obvious to deliver distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for our clients across our three core businesses: Investment Management, Wealth Management and Fund Management Services.

Our purpose is to protect and enhance our clients’ financial future. We attract and empower the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment.

Servicing institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors, we manage CHF 83.2 billion of assets.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’ and we employ 594 people across 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York and Milan, as at 30 June 2020. Our operational centres are in Dublin, Luxembourg and London.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities, and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include but are not limited to changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal, and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

