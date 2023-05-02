2 May 2023

PRESS RELEASE



GAM Holding AG’s 2020-2023 share buy-back programme completed on 28 April 2023



GAM Holding AG’s share buy - back programme launched on 5 May 2020 completed on 28 April 2023.

Under this programme the company repurchased a total of 8,661,828 shares at the average price of CHF 1.57, utilising CHF 13.6 million on the ordinary trading line.

As announced on 30 April 2020, GAM Holding AG entered into a share buy-back programme that was designed to purchase shares on the ordinary trading line to cover share-based payments and to purchase shares on the second trading line designated for cancellation. GAM Holding AG had the ability to repurchase up to 15,968,253 shares under this new programme over a maximum of three years, ending on 28 April 2023. This corresponds to a maximum of 10% of GAM Holding AG shares in issue as at 30 April 2020. The company repurchased a total of 8,661,828 shares at the average price of CHF 1.57, utilising CHF 13.6 million. No shares were bought back on the second trading line designated for cancellation.

The maximum buy-back volume per day according to art. 123 (1) (c) of the Financial Market Infrastructure Ordinance (FMIO) amounts to 414,261 shares.

Details of the 2020–2023 and former share buy-back programmes can be found on https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme

Upcoming events:

4 May 2023 Publication of 2022 Annual Report and presentation of full year results

25 May 2023 Annual General Meeting

3 August 2023 Half year results 2023

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

T +44 7890 386 699

Media Relations

Ute Dehn Christen

T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com

Follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

We are an active, independent global asset manager that thinks beyond the obvious to deliver distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for our clients across our three core businesses: Investment Management, Wealth Management and Fund Management Services.

Our purpose is to protect and enhance our clients’ financial future. We attract and empower the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment.

Servicing institutions, financial intermediaries, and private investors, we manage CHF 75.0 billion of assets as of 31 December 2022.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’ and we employ 541 people across 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York and Milan, as at 31 December 2022. Our operational centres are in Dublin, Luxembourg, and London.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities, and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include but are not limited to changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal, and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Attachment