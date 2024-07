Gambling Stocks Face Slowing Growth in Macao

Macao has been the gaming industry's best cash flow region for most of the last decade, but there are signs the region is stagnating or even shrinking in 2024. In this video, Travis Hoium covers Macao's recovery from COVID-19 and why there may not be much more upside.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 30, 2024. The video was published on July 1, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool