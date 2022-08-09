GAMCO Calls Subordinated Notes

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that it has elected to call the remaining $33.7 million principal amount of its subordinated notes due June 15, 2023 (CUSIP No. 361438AC8) (the "Notes”) at a price equal to $1,012.50 per $1,000 principal amount, which includes accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes through the September 15, 2022 payment date at the stated rate of 5.00% per annum. The Notes were issued to GAMCO shareholders as a special dividend of $2.00 per share in June 2021. GAMCO intends to fund the Notes repayment with cash on hand.

