GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter 2022

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Results

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) U.S. GAAP Basis Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 69,623 $ 67,928 Operating income 25,961 22,454 Net income 17,454 15,950 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.59 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,493 26,887 Shares outstanding 26,584 27,392 Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions) $ 33,378 $ 33,409 AUM - average (in millions) 33,286 33,380

Giving Back to Society – (Y)our "S” in ESG

We are committed to allowing our shareholders to choose the recipients of our charitable contributions. Each shareholder has the ability to designate the recipients of charitable contributions by our company in proportion to the number of shares of GAMCO that the registered shareholder owns.

Since the inception of GAMCO’s SDCC program in 2013, and counting this current amount, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of $48 million to approximately 350 charitable organizations. Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $74 million.

The Board of Directors of GAMCO approved an $11.3 million SDCC for registered shareholders of record on December 21, 2021.

This charitable program is just one aspect of our firm’s commitment to ESG investing at both the firm level as well as within our portfolios – where we have been managing dedicated mandates since 1987.

New Climate and Environmental Initiative

To demonstrate our commitment to promoting a healthier environment we have waived the fees and absorbed the costs on the initial $100 million in assets in Love Our Planet & People ("LOPP”). LOPP, the first in a series of semi-transparent exchange traded funds ("ETFs”), invests in companies promoting sustainability in areas including renewable power generation and transmission, water purification, and conservation, the reduction and elimination of long-lived wastes and transportation electrification.

Across all products, our bottom-up research process seeks to identify potential environmental liabilities and, often more importantly, opportunities to solve environmental issues with new products, services, or approaches to delivering existing products and services.

Within our own operations we continue to find ways to limit our firm’s environmental footprint, for example, by implementing a solar capability on the roof of our headquarters and installing car charging ports for electric vehicles on the premises to combat greenhouse gas emissions and reduce our collective dependence on fossil fuels.

Results for the First Quarter

Revenues

- Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $69.6 million compared with $67.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

- Investment advisory fees were $63.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus $61.5 million in the year ago quarter:

- Mutual Fund revenues were $43.0 million compared to $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

- Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $18.6 million compared to $17.6 million in last year’s first quarter.

- SICAV revenues were $2.2 million compared to $1.7 million in the year ago quarter.

- Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $5.8 million during the first quarter of 2022 and $6.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

Operating income was $26.0 million versus $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Waiver of CEO compensation bolstered operating income by $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment losses were $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus gains of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

GAMCO’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 22.6% versus 29.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $182.4 million and $50.9 million of subordinated debt maturing on June 15, 2023.

Business Highlights

- On January 3, 2022, the third Gabelli actively managed semi-transparent ETF, the Gabelli Automation ETF, was launched. The ETF focuses on firms that design, develop, support, or manufacture automation equipment, related technology, software, or processes. The Fund’s adviser is absorbing expenses, including management fees, from the commencement of the Fund’s operations on the first $25 million of net assets for one year.

- On February 24th, we hosted our 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium. The meeting featured presentations by senior management of several leading industrial companies with an emphasis on industrial and municipal water use and the role of technology.

- On March 10th, we hosted our 13th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading specialty chemicals companies.

- On March 28th, the GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) completed the placement of $35 million of 4% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares.

- On March 28th, the Company commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $10 million aggregate principal amount of its 2-Year Puttable Subordinated Notes due June 15, 2023.

- On March 31st, we hosted our 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium in person and virtually. The timely conference featured presentations by leading companies.

Subsequent to the end of the 1st quarter:

- On April 25th, the tender for the 2-Year Puttable Notes due June 15, 2023 expired and the Company accepted $4.0 million of tendered notes.

- GAMCO hosted its 16th annual Omaha Research Trip on April 29 in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs.

- The fourth Gabelli actively managed semi-transparent ETF, the Gabelli Financial Services Opportunity Fund, will be launched in early May. The ETF will focus on companies in financial services. The Fund’s adviser will be absorbing expenses, including management fees, on the first $25 million of net assets for one year from the commencement of the Fund’s operations.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.1 million and purchased 140,895 shares for $3.1 million at an average price of $22.34 per share. From April 1, 2022 to May 3, 2022, the Company has purchased 89,332 shares at an average price of $20.74 per share.

On May 3, 2022, GAMCO’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on June 28, 2022 to class A and class B shareholders of record on June 14, 2022.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 3 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMCO has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and paying finder’s fees.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 1st Quarter 2022 (in millions) Fund Market distributions, December 31, appreciation/ net of March 31, March 31, 2021 Inflows Outflows (depreciation) reinvestments 2022 2021 Equities: Mutual Funds $ 10,249 $ 326 $ (396 ) $ (351 ) $ (4 ) $ 9,824 $ 9,825 Closed-end Funds 8,656 36 (245 ) (211 ) (139 ) 8,097 8,100 Institutional & PWM (a) 13,497 127 (387 ) (563 ) - 12,674 13,145 SICAV 831 196 (133 ) (15 ) - 879 582 Total Equities 33,233 685 (1,161 ) (1,140 ) (143 ) 31,474 31,652 100% U.S. Treasury Fund 1,717 967 (812 ) - - 1,872 1,725 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 - - - - 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 1,749 967 (812 ) - - 1,904 1,757 Total Assets Under Management $ 34,982 $ 1,652 $ (1,973 ) $ (1,140 ) $ (143 ) $ 33,378 $ 33,409 (a) Includes $183, $185, and $180 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at December 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Table II GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 63,762 $ 61,470 Distribution fees and other income 5,861 6,458 Total revenues 69,623 67,928 Compensation costs (a) 29,058 30,682 Management fee expense (a) 1,312 2,517 Distribution costs 7,145 6,971 Other operating expenses 6,147 5,304 Total expenses 43,662 45,474 Operating income 25,961 22,454 Investment gain/(loss) (2,594 ) 865 Interest expense (816 ) (662 ) Non-operating gain/(loss) (3,410 ) 203 Income before income taxes 22,551 22,657 Provision for income taxes 5,097 6,707 Net income $ 17,454 $ 15,950 Net income: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,237 26,393 Diluted 26,493 26,887 Actual shares outstanding (b) 26,584 27,392

(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $3,385, and management fee expense by 736. (b) Includes 411 and 1,066 RSA shares at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Table III GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $ 144,369 $ 142,027 $ 118,868 Investments in securities 22,308 20,259 29,109 Seed capital 15,674 12,085 11,320 Receivable from brokers 2,873 3,930 4,344 Other receivables 25,517 34,943 27,466 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 7,456 6,707 9,292 Other assets 11,985 11,721 13,394 Total assets $ 230,182 $ 231,672 $ 213,793 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Payable for investments purchased $ - $ 14,990 $ 132 Income taxes payable 7,373 315 11,383 Compensation payable 20,139 21,049 29,302 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,320 50,448 47,080 Sub-total 71,832 86,802 87,897 5.875% Senior Notes (due June 1, 2021) - - 24,221 Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023) 50,935 50,990 - Total liabilities 122,767 137,792 112,118 Stockholders' equity (a) 107,415 93,880 101,675 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 230,182 $ 231,672 $ 213,793 (a) Shares outstanding of 26,584, 26,728, and 27,392, respectively.

