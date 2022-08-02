GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2022

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Giving Back to Society – (Y)our "S” in ESG

We are committed to allowing our shareholders to choose the recipients of our charitable contributions. Each registered shareholder has the ability to designate the 501(c)(3) recipients of charitable contributions in proportion to the number of shares of GAMCO that the registered shareholder owns.

Since the inception of GAMCO’s shareholder designated charitable contribution program in 2013, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of $48 million to approximately 350 charitable organizations. Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $74 million.

This charitable program, based upon a similar program offered by Berkshire Hathaway from 1981-2003, is just one aspect of our firm’s commitment to ESG investing at both the firm level as well as within our portfolios, where we have been managing dedicated mandates since 1987.

(Y)our Climate and Environmental Initiative

To demonstrate our commitment to our climate, we have waived the fees and absorbed all costs on the initial $100 million in assets in Love Our Planet & People ("LOPP”). LOPP, the first in a series of semi-transparent exchange traded funds ("ETFs”), invests in companies promoting sustainability in areas including renewable power generation and transmission, water purification and conservation, including the reduction and elimination of long-lived wastes.

Across all products, our bottom-up research process seeks to identify potential environmental liabilities and, often more importantly, opportunities to solve environmental issues with new products, services, or approaches to delivering existing products and services.

Results for the Second Quarter

Revenues

- Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $65.6 million compared with $75.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

- Investment advisory fees were $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $68.9 million in the year ago quarter:

- Fund revenues were $40.4 million compared to $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

- Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $17.5 million compared to $18.6 million in last year’s second quarter.

- SICAV revenues were $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago quarter.

- Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $5.4 million during the second quarter of 2022 and $6.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

Operating income was $28.3 million versus $24.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Waiver of CEO compensation bolstered operating income by $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment losses were $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, a negative swing of $7.1 million from the gains of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

GAMCO’s effective tax rate ("ETR”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 26.5% versus 37.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in the ETR for the 2022 quarter was primarily due to less non-deductible compensation as compared to the respective 2021 period.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $177.3 million and $33.7 million of subordinated debt, issued to shareholders via a dividend of $2.00 per share, and maturing on June 15, 2023.

Business Highlights

- On April 20th, the Gabelli Utility Trust completed a successful rights offering and raised $50 million of common shares.

- On April 29th, GAMCO hosted its 16th annual Omaha Research Trip in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs.

- On May 10th, the fourth Gabelli actively managed semi-transparent ETF, the Gabelli Financial Services Opportunity Fund ("GABF”), was launched. GABF focuses on companies in financial services. The fund’s adviser is absorbing expenses, including management fees, on the first $25 million of net assets for one year from the commencement of the Fund’s operations.

- On June 30th, the Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust raised $9 million of common shares via a rights offering.

Subsequent to the end of the 2nd quarter:

- On July 1st, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE: ECF) had a $25 million closing of a private placement of 4.40% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares.

- The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund, which is SALT free and has the lowest cost of any U.S. Treasury money market fund, had $500 million of inflows bringing the total assets in the fund to over $2.4 billion.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.1 million and purchased 183,597 shares for $3.8 million at an average price of $20.63 per share. From July 1, 2022 to August 2, 2022, the Company has purchased 32,417 shares at an average price of $20.94 per share.

On August 2, 2022, GAMCO’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on September 27, 2022 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 13, 2022.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known in the trade as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 4 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMCO has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 2nd Quarter 2022 (in millions) Fund Market distributions, March 31, appreciation/ net of June 30, June 30, 2022 Inflows Outflows (depreciation) reinvestments 2022 2021 Equities: Mutual Funds $ 9,824 $ 230 $ (394 ) $ (1,302 ) $ (4 ) $ 8,354 $ 10,206 Closed-end Funds 8,097 59 (12 ) (981 ) (127 ) 7,036 8,499 Institutional & PWM (a) 12,674 61 (297 ) (1,869 ) - 10,569 13,590 SICAV 879 169 (90 ) (72 ) - 886 665 Total Equities 31,474 519 (793 ) (4,224 ) (131 ) 26,845 32,960 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 1,872 1,036 (1,074 ) 2 - 1,836 1,633 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 - - - - 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 1,904 1,036 (1,074 ) 2 - 1,868 1,665 Total Assets Under Management $ 33,378 $ 1,555 $ (1,867 ) $ (4,222 ) $ (131 ) $ 28,713 $ 34,625 (a) Includes $185, $184, and $154 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Table II GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 60,248 $ 68,885 $ 124,010 $ 130,355 Distribution fees and other income 5,355 6,739 11,216 13,197 Total revenues 65,603 75,624 135,226 143,552 Compensation costs (a) 24,215 31,298 53,273 61,980 Management fee expense (a) 365 3,035 1,677 5,552 Distribution costs 6,672 7,771 13,817 14,742 Other operating expenses 6,086 8,671 12,233 13,975 Total expenses 37,338 50,775 81,000 96,249 Operating income 28,265 24,849 54,226 47,303 Investment gain/(loss), net (3,967 ) 3,088 (6,561 ) 3,953 Interest expense (771 ) (625 ) (1,587 ) (1,287 ) Non-operating gain/(loss) (4,738 ) 2,463 (8,148 ) 2,666 Income before income taxes 23,527 27,312 46,078 49,969 Provision for income taxes 6,241 10,211 11,338 16,918 Net income $ 17,286 $ 17,101 $ 34,740 $ 33,051 Net income: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 1.33 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,063 26,316 26,149 26,354 Diluted 26,323 26,869 26,407 26,632 Actual shares outstanding (b) 26,395 27,204 26,395 27,204 (a) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $6,525 and $9,909, respectively, and management fee expense by $1,371 and $2,108, respectively. (b) Includes 402 and 967 RSA shares at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Table III GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $ 133,890 $ 142,027 $ 118,194 Investments in securities 25,465 20,259 21,698 Seed capital investments 17,907 12,085 12,045 Receivable from brokers 3,653 3,930 5,615 Other receivables 22,614 34,943 28,626 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 9,813 6,707 8,616 Other assets 11,481 11,721 12,334 Total assets $ 224,823 $ 231,672 $ 207,128 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Payable for investments purchased $ - $ 14,990 $ 12 Income taxes payable 282 315 1,917 Compensation payable 26,147 21,049 44,980 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,613 50,448 46,895 Sub-total 71,042 86,802 93,804 Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023) 33,691 50,990 52,178 Total liabilities 104,733 137,792 145,982 Stockholders' equity (a) 120,090 93,880 61,146 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 224,823 $ 231,672 $ 207,128 (a) Shares outstanding of 26,395, 26,728, and 27,204, respectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

