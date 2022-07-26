Game On! United Adds 120+ Flights for College Football Fans to See Their Team on the Road this Fall

New connections to more than 45 away games including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United is giving college football fans more chances to see their favorite team on the road this fall by adding 120 new flights to its schedule. According to a recent survey of the airline's loyalty customers, more than 80% of avid college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season. United is adding connections to more than 45 away games – including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan – and tickets are on sale now in the United app and United.com.

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," said Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."

Here are the key games on this season's schedule:

Game New Flights Sept. 10: University of Alabama @

University of Texas Austin Sept. 9-11: two direct, round-trip flights between

Birmingham, AL and Austin, TX Sept 10: Washington State University @

University of Wisconsin-Madison Sept. 9-11: direct, round-trip flight between

Spokane, WA and Madison, WI Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between

Oklahoma City, OK and Lincoln, NE Sept 24: Stanford @

University of Washington Sept. 23-25: direct, round-trip flight between

San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA Sept 24: University of Wisconsin-Madison @

Ohio State Sept. 22-25: direct, round-trip flight between

Madison, WI and Columbus, OH Oct. 8: University of Tennessee @

Louisiana State University Oct. 7-9: direct, round-trip flight between

Knoxville, TN and Baton Rouge, LA Oct. 15: Penn State University @

University of Michigan Oct: 14-16: direct, round-trip flight between

State College, PA and Detroit, MI Oct. 22: University of Iowa @

Ohio State Oct. 21-23: direct, round-trip flight between

Cedar Rapids, IA and Columbus, OH Nov. 5: University of Alabama @

Louisiana State University Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between

Birmingham, AL and Baton Rouge, LA Nov. 5: Clemson University @

University of Notre Dame Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between

Greenville, SC and South Bend, IN Nov. 26: University of Notre Dame @

University of Southern California Nov. 25-27: direct, round-trip flight between

South Bend, IN and Los Angeles, CA

