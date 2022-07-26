Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 15:00:00

Game On! United Adds 120+ Flights for College Football Fans to See Their Team on the Road this Fall

New connections to more than 45 away games including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United is giving college football fans more chances to see their favorite team on the road this fall by adding 120 new flights to its schedule. According to a recent survey of the airline's loyalty customers, more than 80% of avid college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season. United is adding connections to more than 45 away games – including some of the country's biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan – and tickets are on sale now in the United app and United.com.

United First Officer and Former Southern Illinois University Football player, Kendall Lane

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," said Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United. "We're flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams."

Here are the key games on this season's schedule:

Game

New Flights

Sept. 10: University of Alabama @
University of Texas Austin

Sept. 9-11: two direct, round-trip flights between
Birmingham, AL and Austin, TX

Sept 10: Washington State University @
University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sept. 9-11: direct, round-trip flight between
Spokane, WA and Madison, WI

Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @
University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between
Oklahoma City, OK and Lincoln, NE

Sept 24: Stanford @
University of Washington

Sept. 23-25: direct, round-trip flight between
San Jose, CA and Seattle, WA

Sept 24: University of Wisconsin-Madison @
Ohio State

Sept. 22-25: direct, round-trip flight between
Madison, WI and Columbus, OH

Oct. 8: University of Tennessee @
Louisiana State University

Oct. 7-9: direct, round-trip flight between
Knoxville, TN and Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 15: Penn State University @
University of Michigan

Oct: 14-16: direct, round-trip flight between
State College, PA and Detroit, MI

Oct. 22: University of Iowa @
Ohio State

Oct. 21-23: direct, round-trip flight between
Cedar Rapids, IA and Columbus, OH

Nov. 5: University of Alabama @
Louisiana State University

Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between
Birmingham, AL and Baton Rouge, LA

Nov. 5: Clemson University @
University of Notre Dame

Nov. 4-6: direct, round-trip flight between
Greenville, SC and South Bend, IN

Nov. 26: University of Notre Dame @
University of Southern California

Nov. 25-27: direct, round-trip flight between
South Bend, IN and Los Angeles, CA

 

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-on-united-adds-120-flights-for-college-football-fans-to-see-their-team-on-the-road-this-fall-301593256.html

SOURCE United Airlines

