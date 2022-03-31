GAME PLAY NETWORK ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH HIGH 5 GAMES TO OFFER NEW CASINO-STYLE GAMES

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network, Inc. ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with High 5 Games, one of the world's leading slot makers behind some of the most popular titles for the land-based, mobile and online markets, to integrate its casino-style games across GPN's B2B network and into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide players with a whole new selection of popular slot titles and other casino-style games, as GPN expands its distribution footprint throughout the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be working with High 5 Games to take our game catalog to the next level," said David Marshall, GPN's Chief Executive Officer. "As one of the industry's leading game developers, they have their finger on the pulse of what players want and a deep portfolio of hit titles that both our b spot players and our B2B customers are going to love."

"GPN offers a unique innovative product, and we're pleased to be one of the first major slot makers to ink an agreement with the company," said Tony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games. "Through this integration, our slots will be in front of even more eyes in previously untapped markets. It really is the perfect fit."

About Game Play Network:

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN conducts its B2C business via bspot.com and also enables third-party brands to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are illegal. The company currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit www.gameplaynetwork.com.

About High 5 Games

Founded in 1995, High 5 Games is laser-focused on making an impression through innovative casino content for the land-based, mobile, online, and social markets. With a collection of over 500 casino games, its own full casino platform, and a strong history of entertaining players all over the planet, the casino technology company is highly respected in the B2C and B2B social and online gaming worlds. High 5 Games holds licenses and game certifications in multiple jurisdictions around the world. To find out more about High 5 Games, please visit www.high5games.com.

