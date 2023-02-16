Game Studio FuzzyBot, Led by AAA Industry Vets, Announces Strategic Partnerships With Investments From Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels

Previous $3.5M seed round for new studio was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FuzzyBot, a new Los Angeles-based video game studio, recently entered into strategic partnerships with a dynamic cross section of gaming companies, securing investments from Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels, among others. This follows FuzzyBot's $3.5 million seed round from August of 2021, which was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures.

Founded by former EA developers in 2020, FuzzyBot's CEO Tatyana Dyshlova and Creative Director Max Spielberg have grown their team to include industry veterans from DICE, Bungie, Ubisoft, and Retro Studios. FuzzyBot is currently developing its first game, an innovative co-op "rogue-life" adventure game that blends the deeply compelling, evolving gameplay of the roguelite genre with the cozy and creative player investment found in the best life sims—spawning a brand-new take on how combat and progression can come together in a charming, social, and highly replayable experience.

"We have a lot of respect for the team at FuzzyBot," said Dreamhaven's Paul Della Bitta. "Their previous success in bringing quality gameplay experiences to life and their fresh take on two very popular genres has us very excited about FuzzyBot's future."

"I love what Tatyana and Max are doing with their studio, and based on their deep understanding of gaming and knowing what players want—investing in their vision was a no-brainer for me," said livestreamer Lirik. "Looking forward to getting my hands on the game once it's further along in development."

"FuzzyBot's belief in the power of creators to improve game development is representative of what we believe is the future of the industry," said Loaded's Colin DeShong, EVP of Creator Monetization. "Great games will always be player-first, and there are few better ways to understand players than through creators whose very content is reflective of their preferences."

"We are thrilled to support this innovative and diverse leadership team and are excited for the next step of their journey!" said Lorenzo Thione, Gaingels Partner.

"We are truly humbled and excited to partner with so many incredibly talented people and organizations from across the gaming industry," said FuzzyBot CEO Tatyana Dyshlova. "With the invaluable support of our partners, we are energized and eager to bring joy and excitement to players everywhere through this innovative game. It is a true testament to our team's passion for the art of game development."

For more information, please visit www.fuzzybot.com.

Contact:

contact@fuzzybot.com



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-studio-fuzzybot-led-by-aaa-industry-vets-announces-strategic-partnerships-with-investments-from-dreamhaven-loaded-lirik-and-gaingels-301748907.html

SOURCE FuzzyBot