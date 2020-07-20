+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
GameChange Solar Receives Broad US Patent for Single Axis Solar Trackers

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company recently received a broadly encompassing patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent covers the entire design of the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™.

Andrew Worden, CEO at GameChange Solar, stated: "We are excited to grow our IP library. Receiving this powerful and broad-reaching patent covering single-axis solar trackers is a significant recognition of GameChange Solar's design innovation."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechange-solar-receives-broad-us-patent-for-single-axis-solar-trackers-301096279.html

