Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 21:18:00

GameChange Solar Supplying Electricity to Over 15 Million People in 5.8 Million Homes

NORWALK, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that GameChange Solar's 29 GW of system sales of Genius Tracker™ and MaxSpan™ fixed tilt systems, once installed, will support modules that provide clean, renewable solar energy to an equivalent of an estimated 5.8 million homes and over 15 million people globally.

GameChange Solar Supplying Electricity to Over 15 Million People in 5.8 Million Homes

Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar, stated, "It is gratifying to see that GameChange Solar is making a meaningful impact in furthering our mission by helping solar become the lowest cost electricity generation technology globally. This important mission has now resulted in us helping to provide solar electricity to an estimated 15 million people. We feel that our rapid growth going forward will dramatically increase this."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links
https://www.gamechangesolar.com/

GameChange Solar - Logo (PRNewsfoto/GameChange Solar)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechange-solar-supplying-electricity-to-over-15-million-people-in-5-8-million-homes-301802270.html

SOURCE GameChange Solar

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen