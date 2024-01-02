|
02.01.2024 15:45:00
Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024
HushLoudly recognizes 30 influential, introverted leaders on World Introvert Day.
CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Introvert Day, HushLoudly, the podcast and brand dedicated to amplifying the voices of introverts, releases Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2024, a comprehensive list of 30 influential, introverted leaders (executives, best-selling authors, coaches, influencers, entrepreneurs) who are 'changing the game' and narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion. This group hails from 12 states in the U.S., as well as Sweden and the United Kingdom.
"Nominated by supporters who value their contributions as introverted leaders or introvert-focused brands, this group is helping to reverse stereotypes about introversion," said Jeri Bingham, Founder of HushLoudly and Black Introvert Week (2/8-2/15), "These Gamechangers are educating the world, erasing stigmas, and empowering others."
Debra Bell-Campbell, Inspired Introverts Consulting
Janice Chaka, Coach, The Career Introvert
Sunshine Clemons, Co-Founder/Co-President of Black Lives Matter SPI
Jay Coleman, Sincerely, An Introvert; Stay Introverted Podcast
Jetonda Green, Founder, Embodied Enterprises; Trainer; Strategist
Sissel Heiberg, Corporate Executive
Elizabeth Hope, Leadership Development, DEI Advocate
Alex Jack, Executive Coach
Erika F. Jackson, Social Gerontologist; Leadership & Culture Thought-Leader
JB, Introverted JB
Steph Laffey, Stay Introverted Podcast
Rubye Lane, Founder, Mustard Seed Vision; Emmy Award Winning Producer
Terrance Lee, Author, Quiet Voice, Fearless Leader
Dean Marchildon, Higher Education Leadership, Manager for Program Development
Fifi Mason, Author, Stop Self-Silencing; Personal Brand Coach
Tim Michael, Higher Education Leadership, Program Manager, International and Professional Development
Patience Ogunbona, Executive Business and Leadership Coach
Dr. Jummy Okoya, Interim Dean, Associate Fellow, Coach
Courtney Peterson, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Professor, Coach
Sharon Podobnik Peterson, Founder, The Center for Conscious Leadership
Matthew Pollard, Speaker, Author, The Introvert's Edge to Networking, The Introvert's Edge to Sales
Katy Scrogin, Editor, Writer, Podcast Host, Plain Reading
Lesley Tait, Corporate coach for female introverts in tech
The Great Exhale, Membership community created to center Black women
Roselyn Unegbu, Founder, Projects in Prism
Luz María Vargas, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Professional, Immigrant/Refugee Rights Advocate
Kyrus Keenan Westcott, The Vibe with Ky; Mental Health Advocate
Ashley Williams, Executive Director; Blog Founder, The Changemakers Digest
Nancy Yang, Coach, Author, The Nine Secrets of a Social and Confident Introvert
Katrina Young, Chief Technology Officer; Digital Transformation; AI + Emerging Tech Enablement and Adoption
HushLoudly is a brand/podcast dedicated to redefining society's misperceptions of introversion. Visit the HushLoudly website or https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeribingham or search for the HushLoudly podcast.
SOURCE HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined
