Gamehaus To Acquire Approx. 56% Stake In Anamana For $19.6 Mln, To Invest Additional $7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (GMHS), a mobile game publisher, on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 56 percent stake in Techforge Co., Ltd., the holding company of Anamana Pte. Ltd., an AI-native micro-serial platform.

Following the announcements, in premarket, the shares of Gamehaus were trading 15.67 percent lower at $0.5490on the Nasdaq.

Under the transaction, Gamehaus will acquire existing shares of Techforge from certain shareholders for a total consideration of $19.6 million, payable through the issuance of its Class A ordinary shares.

Additionally, Gamehaus will invest $7 million in cash directly into Techforge through a share subscription agreement.

The acquisition is intended to support Gamehaus's transition from a mobile game publisher to a broader AI content production and distribution platform.

Following completion, the company plans to establish Anamana as a new business within its portfolio and develop it as a key driver of future growth.

Anamana operates an AI-native micro-serial platform and production ecosystem that enables creators to produce serialized video content using its Anamana Studio AI production platform.

The company expects the proposed transaction to close in November 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In pre-market, the shares of Gamehaus were trading 0.15 percent lower at $0.6500 on the Nasdaq.