GameOn Grows Web3 Roster, Takes Flight With Crypto Jets Club

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Crypto Jets Club.

"We continue to establish GameOn as the go-to for web3 engagement driving bottom line, scale, and profitability"

Crypto Jets Club is a metaverse for aviation enthusiasts that centers around future gaming and membership utility. Their ecosystem consists of NFT private jet assets powered by blockchain and AR/VR technology. The project is set to mint in the near future, and will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel engagement, retention, and revenue. As part of the deal, GameOn will receive 15% revenue share on both primary and secondary NFT sales.

"We're excited to get to work with Crypto Jets Club," said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. "We continue to establish ourselves as the go-to for web3 engagement through games, driving bottom line, scale, and profitability for the business."

Fathi Qaddoura, Founder & CEO of Crypto Jets Club, added: "I am pleased to have the support from GameOn to maximize Crypto Jets Club to its fullest potential. I have always been drawn to the intersection between technology and aviation. Crypto Jets Club and GameOn will provide unique and compelling digital assets for all aviation lovers. We are excited to enable new forms of creativity, gaming, and utility in the metaverse and web3 space."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, GameOn expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos, Tetavi, RDB Car Club, and now Crypto Jets Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 customers.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos, and Gaming Society.

