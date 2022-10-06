|
GamerSaloon announces the hiring of esports industry vet, Ben Feferman as incoming COO and Head of Esports
DETROIT, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon is pleased to announce it has hired esports veteran Ben Feferman as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Esports. Ben will be working with the GamerSaloon.com ecosystem to create multi-channel sponsorships, partnerships and launch several special projects including Dot City Gaming, a competitive esports team focused on sports titles.GamerSaloon.com Hires Esports Executive Ben Feferman
Originally from Toronto and now living in Boca Raton, FL, Ben has been working as a C-suite executive in the esports industry for the past 4 years. He founded and exited several esports start-ups including Amuka Esports and Parabellum Esports as well as co-founding Canada's first esports incubator.
"We are excited to bring on a seasoned COO to help take GamerSaloon to the next stage of its growth and build on the success we've had over the past 16 years," according to CEO and Founder Gabe Rubin.
Ben's passion is developing bespoke sponsorships and brand activations that have included almost 50 different sponsors to date including ZOWIE, Corsair and GURU Organic Energy.
"GamerSaloon is one of the rare companies that has a proven track record in this industry and built upon a foundation of passionate gamers. I'm humbled to be joining this amazing team and adding new pieces that will create a synergistic gaming and esports ecosystem," according to COO Ben Feferman.
Outside the office, Ben is an aspiring YouTuber and sits on the board for several community esports initiatives.About GamerSaloon
GamerSaloon is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $90M since inception. Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden, FIFA, NBA2K and NHL 23. For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamersaloon-announces-the-hiring-of-esports-industry-vet-ben-feferman-as-incoming-coo-and-head-of-esports-301643184.html
SOURCE GamerSaloon
