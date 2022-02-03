|
Games Workshop Recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys
(RTTNews) - Memphis, Tennessee -based Games Workshop Retail Inc. is recalling Koyo Bounca The Squig Limited Edition Plush Toys citing choking risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall involves about 2,600 units of KOYO Bounca Plush toys. The orange plush toy monster has gray antlers, two legs, no arms, a wide-open mouth with big teeth, and green and red pom-poms.
The products, manufactured in China by GA Global Limited T/A The Koyo Store, was sold at Games Workshop and Warhammer stores nationwide from October 2021 through November 2021 for about $30.
According to the agency, the pom-poms can detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.
Consumers are asked to immediately take the recalled plush toy away from young children and return it to any Games Workshop or Warhammer store for a full refund.
In similar recalls citing chocking risk, Mushie & Co, LLC in mid January recalled about 333,725 units of FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers. Hanna Andersson LLC in early November called back about 3,200 units of baby ruffle rompers citing that the snaps on the romper could detach.
