Games Workshop Sees Weak Profit, Higher Core Revenue In H1; Names John Brewis Non-Exe. Chair

(RTTNews) - British game maker Games Workshop Group Plc (GAW.L) Wednesday said it expects weak profit before tax for the six months to November 27, while core revenues would be higher.

The company said its trading since the last update in September 2022 is in line with expectations.

For the six months to November 27, the company expects profit before tax to be not less than 83 million pounds, compared to last year's 88.2 million pounds.

Core operating profit is estimated at not less than 70 million pounds, compared to 69.6 million pounds last year. Licensing operating profit would be 13 million pounds, compared to 18.9 million pounds a year ago.

Core revenue is expected to be not less than 210 million pounds, compared to prior year's 191.5 million pounds. Licensing revenue would be about 14 million pounds, compared to 20.1 million pounds in the prior year.

Licensing income at actual exchange rates has decreased to around 14 million pounds from prior year's 20.1 million pounds, as there were a number of significant computer game licensing deals signed in the prior period.

The company will announced further details in the half yearly report which will be released on January 10.

Separately, Games Workshop announced the appointment of John Brewis as Non-Executive Chair with effect from January 1.

Brewis takes over from Elaine O'Donnell, who will be stepping down from the role of Non-Executive Chair and Non-Executive Director with effect from January 1 as she has served as a director for nine years, two as Chair.

Brewis has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2018. He has been the Senior Independent Director since 2021, Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2019 and a member of the Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees.

The Company will be appointing a new Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee as well as seeking a new Non-Executive Director in due course.