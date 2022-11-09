Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies Recalled

(RTTNews) - Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. is recalling certain Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the potential presence of Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 15.5 oz, 6 count box of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies, Naturally and Artificially Flavored, with UPC 6 86700 10132 4 and best before dates of 28MAR23, 5MY228001, 28MAR23, and 6MY128101.

The affected product was distributed to warehouses in California and Texas and may have reached consumers through select retail stores.

The recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Infection with Salmonella could also result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

However, no illnesses related to Salmonella have been reported to date due to the recalled product.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Marshmallow Cookies are urged to dispose of it immediately.

In similar recalls, Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC in September called back 4 types of packages of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" for Salmonella concerns.

