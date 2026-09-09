GameSquare To Buy Sports, Music, Entertainment IP Assets Of FanEngine

(RTTNews) - GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME), an integrated media, entertainment, and technology company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the assets comprising FanEngine Holdings Limited, a technology and media asset consolidator. The transaction is structured as an asset purchase.

Based on the closing price of $2.95 per GAME share on September 4, the shares to be issued at closing are valued at around $15.9 million, with additional potential value in stock and cash earn outs. The deal will ultimately be valued using GAME share price as of the closing date.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the earnings of the acquirer. Post transaction, the GAME shareholders are anticipated to represent around 70% of the company's equity ownership, with the shareholders of FanEngine representing approximately 30%.

FanEngine's existing shareholders may earn up to an additional 10% of equity ownership upon the achievement of specified financial targets during 2027 and 2028.

"The acquisition of FanEngine's assets is expected to fundamentally enhance GameSquare's business model and revenues by expanding the company's participation across the full fan value chain," the company said.

The FanEngine assets are expected to boost GameSquare's exposure to sports, entertainment, and media IP through existing rights and commercial relationships including Peaky Blinders, Simon's Cat, and others.

Looking ahead, GameSquare has initiated full-year 2027 guidance, which includes a full 12-month contribution of the FanEngine platform. For 2027, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA of over $30 million and revenue of over $150 million.