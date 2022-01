GameStop and AMC Investors Will Finally Come Together This Weekend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not exactly how anyone scripted the intersection between two of last year's biggest meme stocks, but GameStop (NYSE: GME) investors and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) fans are coming together this weekend. GameStop: Rise of the Players -- a documentary detailing how retail investors helped trigger the short squeeze that kicked off the meme stock revolution -- hits theaters over the weekend. The timing could be better. Shares of the video game retailer just closed below $100 this week for the first time in more than 11 months. The stock's close on Thursday is 77% below last year's frenzied all-time high. AMC has fared even worse, closing 80% below its peak in June of last year. However, after AMC CEO Adam Aron mentioned last summer that the multiplex operator had approached GameStop about a partnership -- and nothing needle moving materialized -- the screening of a GameStop documentary at multiplexes including those owned by AMC will have to do for now.Image source: Getty Images.