28.01.2022 17:55:00
GameStop and AMC Investors Will Finally Come Together This Weekend
It's not exactly how anyone scripted the intersection between two of last year's biggest meme stocks, but GameStop (NYSE: GME) investors and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) fans are coming together this weekend. GameStop: Rise of the Players -- a documentary detailing how retail investors helped trigger the short squeeze that kicked off the meme stock revolution -- hits theaters over the weekend. The timing could be better. Shares of the video game retailer just closed below $100 this week for the first time in more than 11 months. The stock's close on Thursday is 77% below last year's frenzied all-time high. AMC has fared even worse, closing 80% below its peak in June of last year. However, after AMC CEO Adam Aron mentioned last summer that the multiplex operator had approached GameStop about a partnership -- and nothing needle moving materialized -- the screening of a GameStop documentary at multiplexes including those owned by AMC will have to do for now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
